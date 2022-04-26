BSN Student Handbook

These paramount medical personnel behind the scenes are facing staffing challenges that could be bordering on a national crisis in public health. The average person will receive 42 laboratory tests in their lifetime. According to the American Clinical Laboratory Association, there are more than 7 billion clinical lab tests performed in the US annually. Add to this, the millions of COVID-19 tests administered over the last 2 years, and the strain this has put on medical laboratory professionals is immense. Although this profession is responsible for all the lab tests administered, there is a shortage in the number of professionals working in the field, and the future predictions for new people entering laboratory sciences makes it more dire.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO