ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

BSN Student Handbook

rsu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nursing faculty is looking forward to a productive year of learning and academic work. We value students as individuals and endeavor to be helpful, courteous, and caring in our interactions with each student. In order to do this, we do our best...

www.rsu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Kansas City Beacon

College. Work. Starting a business. KC grads with disabilities have options

Kim Riley, founder of the Transition Academy, said it’s not unusual for people with disabilities and their families to be confused about choices after high school. The nonprofit connects people with services for a variety of situations that could affect access to jobs and school, including physical disabilities, neurodivergence and intellectual disabilities.  The post College. Work. Starting a business. KC grads with disabilities have options appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
Great Bend Post

SPONSORED: Glassman Corp. hiring for variety of positions

Glassman Corporation, a prominent Mechanical Construction and Services firm is growing with available employment opportunities! Join our team of topnotch skilled personnel! Successful candidates must have a valid DL, be self-motivated, and goal orientated. Entry level apprentice wage starting at $18.00 per hour. Experienced Licensed Journeyman from $26-$35 per hour, based upon credentials, experience and skill set. Full Time. Advancement Opportunities!
JOBS
contagionlive.com

Addressing the Shortage of Medical Laboratory Professionals

These paramount medical personnel behind the scenes are facing staffing challenges that could be bordering on a national crisis in public health. The average person will receive 42 laboratory tests in their lifetime. According to the American Clinical Laboratory Association, there are more than 7 billion clinical lab tests performed in the US annually. Add to this, the millions of COVID-19 tests administered over the last 2 years, and the strain this has put on medical laboratory professionals is immense. Although this profession is responsible for all the lab tests administered, there is a shortage in the number of professionals working in the field, and the future predictions for new people entering laboratory sciences makes it more dire.
HEALTH SERVICES
WINKNEWS.com

Scholarship program helping CNAs get nursing degrees, jobs at Lee Health

A scholarship program is trying to help certified nursing assistants make ends meet while studying to become registered nurses, hopefully before filling vacant positions at Lee Health. The Heart of Caring scholarship was started after Mark Ain was cared for by certified nursing assistants at a Lee Health facility. He...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy