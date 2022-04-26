ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Taco John’s To Host Mental Health Awareness Event

By Phylicia Peterson
AM 1400 The Cowboy
AM 1400 The Cowboy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starting on May 1st, Taco John's International will kick off a month-long fundraiser dedicated to curbing suicide in Wyoming. Taco Johns announced the fundraiser is in partnership with Jonah Bank and Grace For 2 Brothers. The fundraiser coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, with the event lasting from May 1st through...

caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming’s Best Doughnuts Are Found In The Middle of Nowhere

To be honest, I haven't tried all the doughnuts that are in the great state of Wyoming. I probably haven't had all the doughnuts in Casper. I know Sherrie's place has some good ones every Thursday. Grant Street Grocery is known to make some fancy treats on the weekends. However, the best doughnut I've had in the state was made by the Amish.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Which Town Has Been Crowned Most Boring In The State Of Wyoming?

There's a good chance that you thought your hometown was a big ol' snooze fest when you were growing up there and you may still think that. Some towns are just boring and as you got older, you may've changed your outlook of the town. There were many small towns (and some big) that were nominated in our special 'Which Town In Wyoming Is The Most Boring' nominations and one was nominated more than the others.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Amber Alert Issued for 2 Wyoming Children

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children in Wyoming on Sunday night. According to an Amber Alert, a 4-year-old female named Aspen Marie Roth and a 2-year-old female named Serenity Ann Naslaund were taken by their non-custodial named Alexis Roth. Roth is a white female, approximately 5 feet,...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
Wyoming State
Wyoming Restaurants
Local
Wyoming Health
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Awareness#Suicide Prevention#Food Drink#Grace For 2 Brothers#Cdc#Taco Johns International#Jonah Bank
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Tickling the Ivories, Do You Remember Wyoming’s Child Prodigy?

James Wilson, youngest of 4, was a child pianist prodigy. Starting his musical journey in Japan at the age of three taking piano lessons like his siblings. At the age of five he was entered in his first youth piano competition where he placed higher than his older siblings. Sending his oldest sibling (his older sister, Chiaki) to a piano camp in Utah she met a man named, Dr. Gary Amano. Dr. Amano, studied piano at New York’s Julliard (yes, like THE Julliard), and has a master’s degree in piano performance. After hearing about Dr. Amano, James’ parents decided to contact him for a lesson for James. Amano was very impressed with James, but said that James technique was not great. James’ normal piano teacher had been teaching him bad technique, making him very tense during his pieces and in his playing.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Space, Music, and More This Weekend in Laramie

It's finally starting to look like Spring! If you're like me, you're craving some sunshine and activities to break up the long monotony of winter. Thankfully, Laramie has plenty going on this weekend. From Outerspace journies to music and food, the Gem City of the Plains has something for everyone this weekend. Check out the lineup!
LARAMIE, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
740
Followers
1K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy