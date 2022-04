Few states recognize nature education as a standard way of learning or curriculum. Finding a federally- or state-funded program is virtually impossible for Black families, even though there are many benefits. As co-founder of Honeypot Montessori, opening in Newark, New Jersey in the fall, Deja L. Jones, M.Ed hopes to restore nature-based play and "give children some of that outdoor time that they would not have otherwise, either at home or in their neighborhoods." Newark is one of 10 states with increasing concentrated child poverty. Jones' goal for Honeypot is to remove as many barriers that prevent Black youth from nature-based play as possible.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO