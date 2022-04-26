ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs, Cardinals Targeting First-Round WRs

By Adam La Rose
profootballrumors.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe back half of Thursday night’s first round has plenty of uncertainty, keeping in line with the overall theme of this year’s class. Two of the teams in that range whose intentions are clear, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, are the Chiefs and Cardinals; each, he reports, are targeting...

www.profootballrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Chiefs reportedly sign familiar quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best NFL teams of the past decade, thanks in part to how great quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been. That being said, having depth on the roster is important to every team and the Chiefs have made a move to shore up their quarterback depth by bringing back a familiar face to the roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks and selections for every round

General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid figure to be very busy in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs have a dozen picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The number six has a lot of relevance when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid’s team has captured the AFC West each year since 2016. When it comes to the NFL draft, the franchise has selected exactly one half-dozen players each of the past five years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Arkansas State
Kansas City, MO
Football
Front Office Sports

Chiefs Doing Their Homework Before Deciding On Move

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t moving from Arrowhead Stadium — at least not anytime soon. At the NFL owners meeting in Florida last month, the idea of the Chiefs moving from Missouri to Kansas was raised, but at Kansas City’s Downtown Council annual luncheon, team president Mark Donovan said no decision has been made and asked for patience.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Signed 2 Players On Wednesday

The Denver Broncos added two players to their 90-man roster on Wednesday. The Broncos have signed cornerback Donnie Lewis and wide receiver Trey Quinn. The moves were first reported by Mike Klis and Benjamin Allbright. Lewis was picked in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Chiefs stop potential riot by taking George Karlaftis at end of first round

The Kansas City Chiefs used the No. 30 overall pick on Purdue’s George Karlaftis to address the pass rush. The Kansas City Chiefs held two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, one of which coming from the Miami Dolphins in the Tyreek Hill trade. The team moved up from No. 29 to No. 21 to select Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. Chiefs fans were clamoring for the team to get an edge rusher.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
The Spun

Broncos Have Officially Signed Veteran Running Back

It’s officially official. No. 25 is back with the Broncos. On Wednesday, Denver re-signed veteran running back Melvin Gordon III to a one-year deal; keeping its two-headed backfield intact for 2022. Per Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov, The Broncos have officially re-signed RB Melvin Gordon. It’s a 1-year, $2.5M...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons, Saints target a QB; Derek Stingley goes Top 5; Thibodeaux, Hamilton slide

We're here, finally. It's officially Draft Day and what better way to celebrate three of the most exciting days of the NFL offseason, beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, with one last mock draft. We've done way too many, including a seven-rounder and a two-round "what we would do if we were the GM mock." And if that's not enough, here's our final Top 150 Big Board to keep you occupied until Roger Goodell strolls up to the podium on Thursday night.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Proposes Blockbuster Deebo Samuel Trade

It’s officially NFL Draft day. As the football world awaits tonight’s first round, the Deebo Samuel trade talk is heating up. FS1’s Colin Cowherd has a blockbuster trade proposal in mind for the San Francisco 49ers. Cowherd thinks the 49ers and Jets should consider a trade centered...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

2022 NFL Draft Already Thrown a Curveball Hours Before Draft Is Set to Begin

The 2022 NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and the league is dealing with an issue just hours before the draft begins. On Thursday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on Good Morning Football and revealed the NFL is dealing with a "little curveball" due to the high winds taking place in the area. Tom Pelissero was with Schrager and gave more information on the weather.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Pro Football Network#The Chiefs And Cardinals#Nos#Wideouts
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals final mock draft ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived. To begin the day, ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has finalized his mock draft for Thursday’s festivities. Months of research, predictions and scouting went into McShay’s final predictions. Now, all that’s left is to watch the chaos unfold. “Remember,...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Trade Down, Swapping First-Round Picks With Chiefs, Adding Third And Fourth-Round Picks

BOSTON (CBS) — Experts said this would be a difficult year for a team in the middle of the first round to trade down. But Bill Belichick found a way. The Patriots traded down and out of their spot at No. 21 in the first round, getting the No. 29 pick, the No. 94 pick, and the No. 121 pick from the Chiefs in return. The Patriots trade: Pick 21 The Chiefs trade: Pick 29, 94, 121 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022 The Chiefs used the pick at No. 21 to select defensive back Trent McDuffie out of Washington. The Patriots ended up drafting Cole Strange, a guard out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, at No. 29. The Patriots entered the weekend with one pick in each of the first five rounds, three sixth-rounders and one seventh-round pick. They’ve now added an extra third-round pick and an extra fourth-round pick. It’s the second trade of the week for the Patriots, as the team traded a fifth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Adam Schefter Identifies Potential Surprise Pick Tomorrow

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is hearing rumblings of a potential surprise first-round pick in this week’s draft. USC pass rusher Drake Jackson, who had 15 top-30 visits this offseason, could be shooting up draft boards as a last-minute Day 1 selection. According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, “multiple teams” predict Jackson as a “surprise first-round pick.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy