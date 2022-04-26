Brainard wins Senate confirmation to be Fed's vice chair

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
Politico came under fire Monday after the outlet published content alleging that Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, would become the first black justice in the history of the Supreme Court.
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
Concerns are growing among allies of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, that the mostly Democratic panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots will demand she testify about election texts she sent to the White House. The focus is on panel vice chairwoman Rep. Liz...
Here's Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.):. "It's great for Europe [and] for the United States in terms of stability, particularly at a time in which we have the challenges of Ukraine. Obviously, Le Pen did better than others expected. But, you know, populism is not only alive in France. It's alive all over, including here in the United States. So it's a reflection of the sentiment of some of the electorate as they face challenges in their lives.
BOSTON — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, says she will not run for president in 2024 and instead run for re-election in the Senate in 2024. During an appearance on "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Warren was asked by Kristen Welker whether she would run for president if President Joe Biden decides not to run for re-election in 2024.
When even Senate Democrats begin rebelling against a White House move on immigration, you know the policy needs to be reconsidered. President Joe Biden wants to end use of a measure that allowed migrants to be expelled from our nation without recourse. Using what is known as Title 42 authority, migrants can be returned to their country of origin without being given the opportunity to seek asylum. These provisions were put into place when Donald Trump was president, and have since been renewed by Biden. But the administration decided that Title 42 has had its day and had planned to end the pandemic-era measure in late May.
