Tyler ISD named in top 50 best employers in Texas

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Forbes has released a list of best in-state employers across the country, and one school district in the Piney Woods was honored to crack the top 50.

Tyler ISD was listed as the 45th best employer in Texas and beat out some notable names. Telsa, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, was ranked 46th while airplane designer Boeing came in at 50th.

“East Texas is an extraordinary place to live, work, play, and worship. This designation solidifies not only how fulfilling and special it is to be working in Tyler ISD, but more of a reflection of how the community supports the people who work inside the namesake school system of the Tyler area.” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford

This is the third annual list released by Forbes , which anonymously surveys employees across the country. More than 80,000 people who work for companies with at least 500 employees were asked about their experience at work.

Ratings were based on compensation, how likely they would be to recommend their workplace to someone else and safety. Below is a list of how other notable companies ranked in Texas:

NASA (1st)

Google (2nd)

Southwest Airlines (6th)

H-E-B (9th)

UT Austin (12th)

Texas A&M (22nd)

Apple (26th)

Texas Children’s Hospital (33rd)

Starbucks (38th)

Sanderson Farms (44th)

Tyler ISD (45th)

Tesla (46th)

Texas Roadhouse (47th)

Boeing (50th)

Academy Sports + Outdoors (57th)

Allstate (70th)

Nike (97th)

