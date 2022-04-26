ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler ISD named in top 50 best employers in Texas

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWuOu_0fKw2KZr00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Forbes has released a list of best in-state employers across the country, and one school district in the Piney Woods was honored to crack the top 50.

East Texans to vote on nearly $1 billion in school bonds

Tyler ISD was listed as the 45th best employer in Texas and beat out some notable names. Telsa, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, was ranked 46th while airplane designer Boeing came in at 50th.

“East Texas is an extraordinary place to live, work, play, and worship. This designation solidifies not only how fulfilling and special it is to be working in Tyler ISD, but more of a reflection of how the community supports the people who work inside the namesake school system of the Tyler area.”

Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford

This is the third annual list released by Forbes , which anonymously surveys employees across the country. More than 80,000 people who work for companies with at least 500 employees were asked about their experience at work.

Tyler ISD calls for nearly $90 million bond for plans to improve schools

Ratings were based on compensation, how likely they would be to recommend their workplace to someone else and safety. Below is a list of how other notable companies ranked in Texas:

  • NASA (1st)
  • Google (2nd)
  • Southwest Airlines (6th)
  • H-E-B (9th)
  • UT Austin (12th)
  • Texas A&M (22nd)
  • Apple (26th)
  • Texas Children’s Hospital (33rd)
  • Starbucks (38th)
  • Sanderson Farms (44th)
  • Tyler ISD (45th)
  • Tesla (46th)
  • Texas Roadhouse (47th)
  • Boeing (50th)
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors (57th)
  • Allstate (70th)
  • Nike (97th)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

3 Dallas high schools lead Texas' best, among top in US

DALLAS — Three Dallas-area high schools top off the list of the state's best and also slate among the nation's finest, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The new rankings put Dallas ISD’s School for the Talented and Gifted at No. 1 in the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Tyler, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Roadhouse#East Texas#Texas A M#East Texans#Boeing#Southwest Airlines
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Melissa Lucio’s family reacts to stay of execution ruling

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Courts of Criminal Appeals (TCCA) issued a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio two days before her execution date. “What I want to happen next is for Melissa to be happy and to take care of her children. To come home,” said Esperanza Treviño, the mother of Melissa Lucio. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy