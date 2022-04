Mercedes is hoping new parts for its W13, which could be ready in time for the Miami Grand Prix next week, will begin to address the weaknesses of its 2022 car. Mercedes has been struggling with bouncing, or porpoising, with its car to such an extent that George Russell admitted he was in pain in the car during last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. While there were some upgrades introduced at Imola, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin says some important components could be added to the car for Miami that will tell the team if it has identified a way of improving the situation.

