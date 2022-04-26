Delta to start paying flight attendants during boarding

Delta Air Lines is poised to become the first major U.S. airline to pay its cabin crew during boarding, a major departure from current policy, which dictates that pay for flight attendants begins when the plane’s doors close. — Delta Air Lines is poised to become the first major U.S. airline to pay its cabin crew during boarding, a major departure from current policy, which dictates that pay for flight attendants begins when the plane’s doors close.

Delta said in a memo that the new policy will go into effect on all flights June 2, The Associated Press reported. In the memo to flight attendants, Delta said the pay “further recognizes how important your role is on board to ensuring a welcoming, safe and on-time start to each flight.”

Flight attendants will make 50% of their hourly rate during boarding, CNBC reported.

Delta also announced it plans to increase boarding times for its flights from 35 minutes to 40 minutes, in a move that the airline believes will increase the number of flights that depart on time, the AP reported.

The Association of Flight Attendants had been pushing for years for flight attendants to be paid during boarding, CNBC reported. The more than 20,000 flight attendants who work for Delta are not currently represented by a union, the network reported.

“The new policy is the direct result of our organizing,” the union told the AP. “As we get closer to filing for our union vote, management is getting nervous.”

Unions represent more than 80% of employees at American, Southwest and United, the AP reported.

