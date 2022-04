Luke Bryan is coming to southeast Minnesota to perform a very special concert at an area farm. Bryan is one of the most recognizable names in country music and is a judge on ABC's American Idol. He has sold more than 75-million albums, won numerous awards from the Academy of Country Music, CMT, and Billboard, and has been named "Entertainer of the Year" on five different occasions.

