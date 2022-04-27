ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Business Owner Explained How She And All Her Employees Make $73k A Year, And I Wish More CEOs Would Do This

In 2021, the average CEO made 254 times as much money as the average worker. That's, like, a lot of money — way more than any one person truly ~needs~ in order to live a fulfilling life.

FX / Via giphy.com

So, when 35-year-old business owner Madeline Pendleton shared with TikTok how she pays employees and herself the same universal wage at her LA-based shop, Tunnel Vision , it got a lot of people's attention.

@madeline_pendleton

#answer to @queen_of_reptiles #greenscreen

♬ original sound - Madeline Pendleton

In the video, Madeline says, "I own a business and everybody there, including myself, we all earn the same pay. And this could definitely be done at absolutely any company without the company even having to spend more money. It's just income redistribution, really."

"It just means that instead of your boss making $24 million a year, which is the average for the top 350 firms in the US to pay their CEO in 2020 (while you make like $30k or whatever for work in the same business), you take everybody's salary in the whole place, then you average them out amongst the number of workers you have. Boom, company has a universal wage. I do this at my business and I'll show you how it works."

She even gets into the math and shows how this system works in practice. "We have 10 full-time employees, including me, and we just got our quarterly raises. So we all make around $73,000 a year. That means our company's annual payroll expenses for our full-time employees is $730,000."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6WKR_0fKvrUsU00

" Let's say I wanted to be a total asshole and I wanted to pay everyone at my company minimum wage except for me. Where I live in Los Angeles, our minimum wage is currently $15 an hour, but July 1, it goes up to $15.96 an hour. Let's say I'm super benevolent, actually, and I round that up to a cool $16 an hour for all of my 'lowly' employees. That would mean their annual salaries would be $33,280 a year each. So there's nine of them, meaning that all of those salaries would make up a total of $299,520."

@madeline_pendleton / Via tiktok.com

"Now remember, our annual payroll costs at the company are $730,000 a year just for the full-time workers. We have three part-time workers too, but I'm trying to keep the math simple."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WVl8_0fKvrUsU00

"This means that if I paid all of them minimum wage (well, four cents above minimum wage, remember I'm being 'nice'), even at my small business with just 13 employees, my annual salary would be $430,000 . It's ridiculous. This is what those CEOs are doing so they can make that $24 million a year while you guys make like $30k or whatever, and your company's got a lot more revenue than my little dinky business does."

@madeline_pendleton / Via tiktok.com

Her video got a ton of reactions, with some people enthusiastically supporting Madeline's business model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiENp_0fKvrUsU00
TikTok

And others had a lot of questions about things like different job functions being valued differently and how this system works in terms of motivation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvqFc_0fKvrUsU00
TikTok

I had to learn more, so I reached out to Madeline via email. She shared with me that she's been running her business for 10 years, but it wasn't always set up this way. "I was always focused on trying to pay equitably, but wasn't always sure what the best method was to achieve that goal."

"In the beginning, I tried different models of what I thought was equitable pay," Madeline said. She tried a few other systems, including one she described as a "from each according to their ability to each according to their need" approach and another "marketplace" style of compensation that she nixed because "it ended up kind of replicating 'girlboss' culture and felt a bit like an MLM."

Instagram: @madelinependleton

"Finally, in 2020, I settled on equal take-home pay across the board for days worked. It was easier for people to understand, and we combined it with giving people paid time off whenever they need — not just for vacations, but also for things like mental health days and physical health days. Our company culture is one that rewards rest, and we focus more on getting the work done than on putting in the hours."

"We do profit sharing too, when it's available, though we aim to just break even at the end of the year. Last year, we kind of went viral when we used the profit to buy employees new cars. This year, we're working on getting everyone into owning their own home. We have an informal workplace democracy too, so we decide together what to do with our money in the workplace. It's more focused on consensus and conversation than a simple 'yes or no' vote, and it seems to work pretty well."

@shoptunnelvision / Via instagram.com

She said the feedback from employees has been really positive. "Everyone loves it. They feel like everything is extremely fair, and it makes us feel more like a community because we know we're working not just for ourselves, but also to help each other out."

And their workplace sounds really fun too. "We have a relatively horizontal work structure, so there's no real management like most people think of it. We all just kind of pitch in and help each other out where we need to, and we feel accountable to one other.

I'm technically the boss, but we have a running joke where we pass around the burden of 'bossing' to someone different every day. If anyone shows up in a blazer, they're definitely the boss. It's usually our youngest employee, Fernanda. She spends 'boss days' talking in a baby voice and yelling, 'Work...more! Work...harder!' Then usually says, 'Nevermind, let's all just take a nap.' In reality, nobody really needs supervision. We all know what we need to do, and we work together to get it done ."

@shoptunnelvision / Via instagram.com

And in response to critics who think a universal wage is demotivating, Madeline said, "To us, traditional workplaces feel demotivating and far from equitable. One of our employees says she is proud to share how our company wages work with anyone who will listen. She says people need to know this is possible."

"We're not in competition with each other, we're working together for a common goal. We like each other. It feels horrible to look someone in the eye who works the same hours as you, puts in the same amount of work as you, and say, 'I think you deserve to struggle. I think you're worth less.' I don't think anyone in the company can imagine even thinking that way."

@madelinependleton / Via instagram.com

"Everyone at the company has said that they work harder here than they would in another workplace, for sure. One of our employees, Babylungs , is a musician who has a song where the chorus says, 'Quit your job and drop out of school.' They said they'd never work a regular job, but they love working here. They feel appreciated and seen."

Keep up with Madeline on TikTok and Instagram , and check out her shop, Tunnel Vision .

