2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

After its annual stop in the Big Easy the PGA Tour is going south of the border this week.

Betting favorite and world No. 1 Jon Rahm highlights this week’s field for the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta that also features the likes of Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Abraham Ancer and Kevin Na.

The field of 144 players will be competing for a $7.3 million purse at Vidanta Vallarta, the host course for the next three years that will play to a par 71 at 7,456 yards.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta. All times Eastern.

1st tee

Tee times Players

8:45 a.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Davis Riley, Lee Hodges

8:56 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Richard Johnson, Patrick Rodgers

9:07 a.m. Jonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Taylor Moore

9:18 a.m. Chad Ramey, Richy Werenski, Lanto Griffin

9:29 a.m. Chez Reavie, C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway

9:40 a.m. Seung-Yul Noh, David Hearn, Hank Lebioda

9:51 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Mark Hensby, Ricky Barnes

10:02 a.m. Adam Schenk, Wyndham Clark, Trey Mullinax

10:13 a.m. Robert Garrigus, Bo Van Pelt, Vince Whaley

10:24 a.m. Michael Gligic, Greyson Sigg, Turk Pettit

10:35 a.m. Ben Crane, Justin Lower, Armando Favela

10:46 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Callum Tarren, Santiago De la Fuente

1:45 p.m. Greg Chalmers, Scott Brown, Mark Hubbard

1:56 p.m. Chris Kirk, Ben Martin, Matt Wallace

2:07 p.m. James Hahn, Scott Stallings, Johnson Wagner

2:18 p.m. Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na

2:29 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Gary Woodland, Graeme McDowell

2:40 p.m. Robert Streb, Martin Trainer, Adam Long

2:51 p.m. Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale

3:02 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Scott Piercy, Kramer Hickok

3:13 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Roger Sloan, Doug Ghim

3:24 p.m. David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Alvaro Ortiz

3:35 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Kurt Kitayama, Isidro Benitez

3:46 p.m. Jared Wolfe, Joshua Creel, Jose Cristobal Islas

10th tee

Tee times Players

8:45 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Scott Gutschewski, Aaron Rai

8:56 a.m. Brice Garnett, Arjun Atwal, Ryan Blaum

9:07 a.m. Austin Cook, Danny Lee, Hayden Buckley

9:18 a.m. Cameron Champ, Jon Rahm, Charles Howell III

9:29 a.m. Patrick Reed, Brendon Todd, Sebastián Muñoz

9:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Nate Lashley, Aaron Wise

9:51 a.m. Pat Perez, Camilo Villegas, Sahith Theegala

10:02 a.m. D.A. Points, Peter Malnati, Sangmoon Bae

10:13 a.m. Wesley Bryan, Bill Haas, Brandon Hagy

10:24 a.m. Brandon Wu, David Skinns, Jeffrey Kang

10:35 a.m. Dawie van der Walt, Dylan Wu, Bryson Nimmer

10:46 a.m. Bo Hoag, Ben Griffin, Patrick Flavin

1:45 p.m. Jonas Blixt, Tommy Gainey, Peter Uihlein

1:56 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Max McGreevy, Rafa Cabrera Bello

2:07 p.m. Ryan Armour, Grayson Murray, David Lingmerth

2:18 p.m. Matt Jones, Tyler Duncan, Sung Kang

2:29 p.m. Michael Thompson, Nick Taylor, Luke Donald

2:40 p.m. Kevin Streelman, D.J. Trahan, Anirban Lahiri

2:51 p.m. Brian Stuard, Matt Every, John Huh

3:02 p.m. Jason Dufner, Derek Ernst, Stephan Jaeger

3:13 p.m. Adam Svensson, Paul Barjon, Manuel Inman

3:24 p.m. Ben Kohles, Curtis Thompson, Ben Willman

3:35 p.m. Jim Knous, Brett Drewitt, Roberto Díaz

3:46 p.m. Seth Reeves, Andrew Novak, Jose Antonio Safa

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, April 28th

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22nd

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23rd

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 24th

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

