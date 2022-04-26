ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kona Woman Arrested, Charged After Police Recover Drugs With Estimated Street Value of $300K

Cover picture for the articleA Big Island woman is facing a litany of drug and firearms charges following her arrest at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. According to a news release from the county prosecutor’s office, 44-year-old Jennifer Conway of Kona is being charged for possession and the attempted distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl...

