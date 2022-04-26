ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jon Rahm heads to Mexico Open a man on a mission to win again

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDzYC_0fKvosTV00
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Just days after his 20th birthday, Jon Rahm made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur at the 2014 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and missed the cut. He said he owes that experience to the resort’s owner, who shares Rahm’s Spanish roots, and despite not living up to his high expectations, it provided an important learning experience.

“I didn’t have my best showing,” he recalled during a press conference ahead of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. “Unfortunate that I got a penalty stroke on my ninth hole Friday, only time in my life where I made a practice swing chipping and the ball moved and I think that cost me, ended up missing by one or two. Since then I came back and played good golf, but that start gave me so much info and so much to learn from the next time I played, which was the next February in Phoenix, I ended up finishing fifth, right, so I took a lot from it.”

Indeed, he did. Rahm became the first amateur to finish in the top five in a Tour event (the 2015 WM Phoenix Open) in seven years. This week, Rahm, now 27, returns to Mexico’s Pacific Coast and the resort town of Puerto Vallarta with its white sandy beaches to play a Greg Norman-designed par-71 layout that measures 7,456 yards.

Rahm has grown into a world-beater, a player whose game travels and fits any style of course. What the World No. 2 – and top-ranked player in this week’s field – hasn’t done of late is hoist a trophy. He’s winless since the U.S. Open last June, a span of 17 tournaments worldwide. For most mere mortals that would hardly constitute a victory drought, but for Rahm, who counts six Tour titles among his 12 worldwide wins to his name since 2017, his lips are parched. He has been winning at a clip of approximately once every 10 times he tees it up.

Rahm is making his 11th start of the season and first since the Masters, where he finished T-27. He has four top-10 finishes this season, but none in his last four stroke-play events. But to hear Rahm tell it, he is none too concerned and expressed confidence that his best golf is still to come this season.

“Actually, golf is like life,” he said. “Sometimes you just don’t get the results you want. I keep putting in the work so very positive about the future. I’m happy with where the state of my game’s at right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAySg_0fKvosTV00
Jon Rahm of Spain hits a tee shot on the 6th hole during the first round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on November 13, 2014, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)

And why shouldn’t he be? Rahm ranks first in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (+1.30 per round), first in greens in regulation (73.5 percent) and second in SG: Tee-to-Green (+1.69 per round) this season. But his short game has kept him out of the winner’s circle: he ranks 173rd in SG: Around-the-Green and 132nd in SG: Putting, a dip of 90 spots from last season.

Another person who isn’t too worried about Rahm’s recent performance is Tour veteran Pat Perez, who said on the Golf Subpar podcast, “I think Jon Rahm is the guy (to beat) for the next 10 years… He hasn’t even started to get going yet.”

Perez, who plays practice rounds at home with Rahm at Silverleaf Country Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., predicted Rahm would win between 8-10 majors during his career, but that total, which would put him between fourth and sixth on the all-time majors list in golf, would be a far cry from Rahm’s lofty goal of surpassing Jack Nicklaus, who leads with 18.

“I’m not done until I win 19 majors,” Rahm told Perez.

“He doesn’t want to lose. Michael Jordan didn’t want to lose. Tom Brady didn’t want to lose. Tiger Woods didn’t want to lose,” Perez said. “That’s the way their mindset is. I see that in Jon more than anybody.”

That mindset was on full display when Rahm was asked what advice would he give to the up-and-coming Mexican players being given a shot to play in a PGA Tour event this week?

“I always give the same and, you know, there’s no trick: You have to go out there and try to win,” he said. “Don’t come trying to make the cut. If you’re playing, play to win. If not, don’t play. I think that is the mindset they should have. If they’re invited, they’re probably good enough to be out here, so just believe what you can do and try to win.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jon Rahm Makes His Opinion On Phil Mickelson Very Clear

On Wednesday morning, former World No. 1 Jon Rahm came to the defense of Phil Mickelson. The latter has found himself in hot water in recent weeks for controversial comments about Saudi Arabia. Rahm thinks Mickelson’s legacy shouldn’t be tarnished just because for a few bad comments. “That...
GOLF
The Spun

Star Golfer Defends Phil Mickelson: Golf World Reacts

Phil Mickelson has dealt with a lot of heat the past few months due to his controversial comments about the Saudi Arabian government. Earlier this week, he received even more criticism because his management confirmed that he applied to compete in the first event of the Saudi-funded golf series. While...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Dustin Johnson: "Tiger Woods good for golf"

Dustin Johnson spoke about the return of Tiger Woods at the Masters. “It’s good for golf, for sure. He brings a lot more excitement and fans, a lot more people watching. I mean, I think all of us like having Tiger back”. He is among the most successful...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods touches down in Tulsa ahead of US PGA preparation

Tiger Woods landed in Tulsa this afternoon ahead of an early practice round at Southern Hills, venue of the year's US PGA Championship from May 19-22. Woods, who finished a very respectable 47th at The Masters in his first competitive event just 13 months after his horror car crash, is still down on the entry list to compete in the season's second major of the year in three weeks time.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau provides injury update after surgery on wrist

Bryson DeChambeau is nearing his return to professional golf after undergoing surgery on a hairline fracture in his left wrist. DeChambeau's last event was the first major of the year where he missed the cut at the Masters despite attempting to play through the pain. The 28-year-old has also been...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Open#Us Open#Golf World#Golf Ball#Pga Tour#Spanish#Vidanta
Tennis World Usa

Tyrrell Hatton: "Tiger Woods? Pretty special"

Tyrrell Hatton spoke about the return of Tiger Woods at the Masters. "It’s pretty special that he is here. Obviously, he had a pretty impressive round. Conditions, again, weren’t easy, and obviously, he knows this place pretty well, but as a competitor, I guess as a fan, it’s pretty special to have him back"
GOLF
GolfWRX

What the average golfer can learn from Tiger Woods right now

From the standpoint of playing the game, there is much Tiger Woods has shown us over the years…much of which was seemingly otherworldly. His recent induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame showcases his on-course accomplishments…love him or hate him, you can’t deny his place in the annals of the game’s history.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Plans Scouting Trip: Golf World Reacts

Just a few weeks after mounting an incredible competitive golf comeback at the 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods is reportedly eyeing another return next month. According to reports from TWLegion, Tiger is planning to scout Southern Hills Country Club — home of the 2022 PGA Championship — ahead of his charity event, Tiger Jam, in Las Vegas this weekend.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Augusta National Women's Amateur champ Anna Davis makes LPGA Tour cut on debut

Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Anna Davis produced an eagle-birdie-par finish to make the cut at the Palos Verdes Championship on her LPGA Tour debut. The 16-year-old with a fondness for the bucket hat earned an exemption into the competition and fired an opening first round of 71 to sit just inside the cut line.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy