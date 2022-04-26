Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's wedding pictures are something to behold
After nearly 10 years together, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have officially tied the knot.
The golfer and his fiancee — who have shared kisses after wins, put together some memorable Instagram music videos and so much more — got married this past weekend, and we’ve seen a few photos from the event, but not many of the bride and groom themselves … until now!
Thanks to Gretzky, we got to see them in their finest attire, and it appears they had a couple of outfits for their ceremony — maybe one for the official event and one for the reception?
Congrats to the couple!
