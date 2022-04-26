ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's wedding pictures are something to behold

By Charles Curtis, For The Win
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aixFH_0fKvojmC00

After nearly 10 years together, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have officially tied the knot.

The golfer and his fiancee — who have shared kisses after wins, put together some memorable Instagram music videos and so much more — got married this past weekend, and we’ve seen a few photos from the event, but not many of the bride and groom themselves … until now!

Thanks to Gretzky, we got to see them in their finest attire, and it appears they had a couple of outfits for their ceremony — maybe one for the official event and one for the reception?

Congrats to the couple!

Comments / 35

Ava
2d ago

Umm / distracted w/what would seem maybe a beachside or lake side wedding - the dress would’ve been more bridal - w/o bodysuit - to cover areas from see through dress, we all can see she has a slim body - really?

Reply
8
Bonnie Taylor
2d ago

She left most of her clothes in the limo??? Tacky

Reply(1)
22
you're an asshat
2d ago

she was standing 5 feet in front of me at the Sunday round at 2018 masters as we were sitting in the bleachers on hole 17. it was a sight to behold!

Reply
2
Related
SheKnows

Wayne Gretzky's Daughter Paulina Is a Bridal Dream in These Sparkly & Silky Looks From Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. After an almost nine-year engagement, Paulina Gretzky married her longtime fiancé, pro golfer Dustin Johnson. The dreamy event was held at Blackberry Farm, an elite Tennessee venue that is three hours outside of Nashville. Let’s talk about the gorgeous dresses Paulina wore — and yes, she was a Vera Wang bride. (See the photos HERE.)The first look featured a sheer couture gown that was bedazzled with sparkles and beading all the way down the fabric as it cinched at her waist with a bodysuit underneath. The second look was a classic silk gown with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulina Gretzky
Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
Essence

Simone Biles Shows Off Her Second Engagement Ring

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles gets a decoy engagement ring to protect the original. Bride-to-be Simone Biles is seemingly still on cloud nine after getting engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens on Feb 15. We are still unclear about when exactly the two plan to make it official and jump the broom, but the superstar gymnast wants to make sure her ring stays in tip-top shape.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Paulinagretzky#Instagram A
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Matthew and Kelly Stafford Reveal Devastating Loss

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are mourning the loss of a family member. This week, Kelly went to Instagram to announce the death of their dog Marley. In the post, Kelly revealed that Marley "filled Matthew's side of the bed" when he first "left for the NFL." "Why is...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Serena & Venus Williams Stun In Stylish Dresses For Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

The tennis legends took over the big wedding day with their fabulous fashion. See the amazing pics here!. Sisters Venus and Serena Williams stole the spotlight at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! The tennis legends and fashion phenoms were absolutely stunning in their fancy ensembles as they were spotted arriving to the star-studded affair on Saturday (April 10) at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Harper Beckham, 10, Looks So Grown Up In White Bridesmaids Dress For Brother Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

Harper Beckham attended her big brother David Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding! She looked so grown up as a flower girl. Harper Seven Beckham, 10, looked adorable as always at her brother, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding! She acted as a flower girl for her eldest sibling, wearing a modern version of a flower dress as she smiled and laughed alongside other members of the bridal party. She appeared to wear the ensemble with ballet flats, navy belt, and a bracelet, rocking her blonde hair (which she gets from dad) in a perfectly styled curl. Harper appeared full of energy as she jumped up at some point during the affair, later sporting a flower crown to walk down the aisle.
PALM BEACH, FL
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill rocks sequin dress to present impressive award at CMT Awards

Country star Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards in Nashville after a 12-year absence, looking fabulous in a full-length glittering green gown. The 54-year-old singer was accompanied by her 1883 co-star and on-screen daughter Isabel May to present the final award of the ceremony. Faith looked dazzling in an...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home is so unexpected

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy