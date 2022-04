2021-22 Team: University of Denver (NCAA) NHL Central Scouting: 64th (amongst NA skaters) Jack Devine was the youngest player on the NCAA Championship-winning Denver Pioneers this past college hockey season. Offensively, he was far from the top in terms of point production, but that didn’t decrease the value he brought to the team. This was evident in his playing in 36 games, which was more than several players older than him. It’s that faith and value that should attract several NHL suitors.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO