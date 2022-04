The creator of Surprise Powerz Dolls Kristen Bell wanted little girls to have dolls that were positive role models to aspire to be and learn from. She joined us to introduce us to Astro the Astronaut, Codie the Coder, Vera the Vet and Maria the Mathematician. These STEM-centric dolls are made to break barriers, solve problems and reflect the diversity of girls today. They wear cute outfits, carry cool accessories and arrive in fun packaging.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO