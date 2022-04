No Bartlesville High tennis team has ever recorded better results than this year’s did at Tuesday’s Regent Prep tournament. After all, no team can do better than win the championship in every division. On the girls side, Parker Cox rolled past Lydia Helton, 6-1, 6-0; Brook Franks thumped Ella Drake, 6-1, 6-1; and Elissa...

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO