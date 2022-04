Howard senior Nimrit Ahuja entered the 2021-22 indoor track season unsure if she and her teammates would have the opportunity to compete. Due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in Howard County, all winter sports were placed on pause. That delayed the Lions’ start to the season until mid-January. Despite not having a county championship, Ahuja excelled in the postseason at both the Class 3A East ...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO