Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall & Noomi Rapace On 2022 Cannes Film Festival Jury

“Memory” opens with a grisly murder. Disguised in scrubs and a facemask, contract killer Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson, looking thinner and greyer than usual) walks into a hospital and garrottes a guy who’s visiting his ailing mamita. Alex is an old-timer, and he bumps off his targets with a perfunctory cool. But for all his muscle-tearing arm cranks and head-slamming combo moves, he really is too old for this shit, so much so that he has to write out his short-term memory on his forearm—names, places, phone, and hotel room numbers. Before he calls it quits, an old friend down in Mexico City convinces him to take one last job: a high-paying double hit in his hometown of El Paso, Texas. Alex ices his first target, Ellis Van Camp (Scot Williams)—the builder of El Paso’s Central Processing Facility (CPF), where undocumented immigrants are held; he also snatches a zip-lock bag of flash drives from Ellis’s safe, like his unknown hirer requested. But before he hands over the drives to the go-between, he looks at his next target: a 13-year-old girl named Beatriz Leon (Mia Sanchez) who has been pimped out by her father. Alex refuses to carry out the hit. When the girl winds up dead anyway, he looks at the content of the flash drives and uncovers a city-wide conspiracy headed by real estate mogul Davana Sealman (Monica Bellucci). Alex hunts her down, but a crack FBI team made up of Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce), Linda Amistead (Taj Atwal), and Hugo Marquez (Harold Torres) are hot on his trail, and they eat dei ex machina for breakfast.

