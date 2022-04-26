ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall & Noomi Rapace On 2022 Cannes Film Festival Jury

By Gregory Ellwood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter what was rumored to be a long search, Thierry Fremaux has found his president for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Jury. Legendary French actor Vincent Lindon, who starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner, “Titane,” will take the mantle following Spike Lee‘s reign last year. Lindon also won the Best...

