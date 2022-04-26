ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Louisiana Man Arrested in Calcasieu Parish for Alleged Rape of Victim Under 13

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Louisiana Man Arrested in Calcasieu Parish for Alleged Rape of Victim Under 13. Westlake, LA – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on April 26, 2022, that on April 22, CPSO detectives received a...

calcasieu.info

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

