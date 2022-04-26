ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

This Is The Best Bar Food In Connecticut

By Jason Hall
WKSS KISS 95-7
WKSS KISS 95-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRAAQ_0fKverNW00
Photo: Getty Images

A New Haven restaurant is being credited for having the best bar food in Connecticut .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the bar food in each state , which included Elm City Social as the top choice for Connecticut.

" Elm City Social has tons of amazing bar food options, such as the chicken sammie and kettle chip nachos, but one of the most raved-about menu highlights is the jerk chicken tacos," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Natale wrote. "Made with jerk spices and piled high with cabbage slaw, bell pepper, and smoked aioli on a flour tortilla, this tasty dish keeps bar-goers coming back for more."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best bar food in every state:

  1. Alabama- Paramount Bar (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- The Kettle Black Kitchen and Pub (Phoenix)
  4. Arkansas- Cork and Keg (Fayetteville)
  5. California- Library Bar (Los Angeles)
  6. Colorado- My Brother's Bar (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- Elm City Social (New Haven)
  8. Delaware- The Copper Dram (Greenville)
  9. Florida- The Gnarly Barley (Orlando)
  10. Georgia- Thrill Korean Steak and Bar (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Osoyami Bar and Grill (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- The Bee's Knees Pub and Catering Co. (Idaho Falls)
  13. Illinois- The Little Bad Wolf (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Gallery Pastry Bar (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- The High Life Lounge (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- The Anchor (Wichita)
  17. Kentucky- Hammerheads (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- The Avenue Pub (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- The Thirsty Pig (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Happy Hour Heaven (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- Bostonia Public House (Boston)
  22. Michigan- Honest John's Bar and Grill (Detroit)
  23. Minnesota- The Red Cow (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Pig and Pint (Jackson)
  25. Missouri- The Peanut (Kansas City)
  26. Montana- Bridger Brewing (Bozeman)
  27. Nebraska- Dinkers Bar and Grill (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Bar Code Burger Bar (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Backyard Brewery (Manchester)
  30. New Jersey- Pilsner Haus and Biergarten (Hoboken)
  31. New Mexico- Fire and Hops (Santa Fe)
  32. New York- Bar Goto (New York City)
  33. North Carolina- The Cardinal Bar (Raleigh)
  34. North Dakota- JL Beers (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Arch City Tavern (Columbus)
  36. Oklahoma- The Jones Assembly (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- Slow Bar (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Good Dog Bar (Philadelphia)
  39. Rhode Island- Brick Alley Pub and Restaurant (Newport)
  40. South Carolina- Local Cue (Greenville)
  41. South Dakota- Independent Ale House (Rapid City)
  42. Tennessee- Stock and Barrel (Knoxville)
  43. Texas- Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar (Plano)
  44. Utah- Purgatory Bar (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- Mule Bar (Winooski)
  46. Virginia- Repeal Bourbons and Burgers (Virginia Beach)
  47. Washington- Some Random Bar (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Iron Horse Tavern (Morgantown)
  49. Wisconsin- Swingin' Door Exchange (Milwaukee)
  50. Wyoming- Accomplice Brewery (Cheyenne)

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
97ZOK

Best Breakfast Sandwich in Illinois

It's the only kind of sandwich that should come from a place very well known for its donuts. Why do the ordinary bacon breakfast sandwich with egg and cheese on a bun, when you can do this:. Fresh scrambled eggs, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon on a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 61

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — While there was no jackpot winner in Monday's Powerball drawing, someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut will still win big. One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut matched four white balls with the Powerball, and with the Power Play at 2x, that prize is $100,000.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Portland, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
State
Hawaii State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#Birmingham City#Good Food#Food Drink#Elm City Social#Alabama Paramount Bar#Great Alaskan Alehouse#Arkansas Cork#Connecticut Elm City#Hawaii Osoyami Bar
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCVB

Massachusetts family awarded $500M for golf ball damage to home

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Kingston, Massachusetts, family was awarded nearly $500 million after golf balls caused thousands in damages to their home. The Tenczar family has lived near fairway 15 on the golf course located on the Indian Pond Country Club since 2017. Their attorney says it didn't take...
KINGSTON, MA
RealHartford

Another Movie to be Filmed in Hartford

Several scenes in a remake of the classic film Alice’s Restaurant are to be shot in Hartford. In this version, characters are grappling with how to manage a changing climate and unrelenting virus: do they fight the power, or like the Boomers before them, sell out when the going gets too tough? Will they double down on building mutual aid and creating a world in which they want to live, or will they shrug and take the package that lets them ignore everything except their immediate families, hoping that the coastal flooding and increasing wildfires (they’re doing nothing to prevent) don’t harsh on the mellow of their meager retirements? Will it end with sobering disillusionment, a bang, a whimper?
NBC Connecticut

‘Hartford Taste Festival' Planned for June

The Hartford Taste Festival is planned for June. Mayor Luke Bronin, the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, The Hartford and Connecticut Foodshare announced the festival, which will be held June 10 and 11 on Constitution Plaza. City officials said the event will celebrate Hartford's food, music, businesses and cultural diversity. It...
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

New Amtrak Berkshire Flyer Route Announced, Bypassing Connecticut

Amtrak has just announced a new seasonal passenger train service, the Berkshire Flyer, will begin in July 2022, and connect Pittsfield, Massachusetts with Penn Station in NYC. The route will have a pit-stop in Albany, NY. This is good news for those of us who are waiting for the Housatonic/Berkshire Line to be restored in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WKSS KISS 95-7

WKSS KISS 95-7

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
554
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 95-7 plays All The Hits and features Courtney & KISS in the Morning. KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

 https://kiss957.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy