This Is The Best Bar Food In Connecticut

Photo: Getty Images

A New Haven restaurant is being credited for having the best bar food in Connecticut .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the bar food in each state , which included Elm City Social as the top choice for Connecticut.

" Elm City Social has tons of amazing bar food options, such as the chicken sammie and kettle chip nachos, but one of the most raved-about menu highlights is the jerk chicken tacos," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Natale wrote. "Made with jerk spices and piled high with cabbage slaw, bell pepper, and smoked aioli on a flour tortilla, this tasty dish keeps bar-goers coming back for more."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best bar food in every state: