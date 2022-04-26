ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Newsom's Office Gives Update On Suspending California Gas Tax Increase

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHHU7_0fKvee9J00
Photo: Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom 's office informed residents that California likely won't halt the scheduled gas tax increase due to lawmakers not being able to meet a May 1 deadline. The proposal to put a pause on the annual tax hike was first reported at the start of this yea r as part of a package of bills Newsom introduced to ease the burden of rising gas prices in the state. The governor has also proposed a direct rebate to drivers via debit cards .

To stop the gas tax's inflation adjustment from taking effect on July 1, Politico explained that lawmakers would need to pass legislation by Sunday as an early-action budget item. Unfortunately, lawmakers have yet to introduce any legislation on the gas tax halt. “It is clear now that the Legislature will not act in time to provide that immediate, limited relief,” a spokesperson for Newsom, Alex Stack said in a statement. “But we look forward to working with lawmakers on the Governor’s proposal for direct payments to Californians wrestling with rising prices.”

While the gas tax hike pause won't be happening, the gas rebate is still in play. While more information has been released , there are still a lot of blanks like exactly how much money residents would receive and who would be eligible.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report issued Monday urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Newsom’s controversial CARE Court proposal moves forward

California lawmakers decided on Tuesday to move forward with a proposal that could force those who are homeless and severely mentally ill into treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s CARE Court proposal was voted on by members of the state Senate Judiciary Committee. Despite the proposal passing the committee with unanimous support, the controversial plan has several […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Black Enterprise

Judge Rejects Attempt to Block Bruce Beach From Being Transferred Back to Black Owners

A Superior Court judge has rejected a legal attempt to block Los Angeles’ Bruce Beach from being transferred back to the descendants of the land’s Black owners. Judge Mitchell Beckloff rejected a complaint filed by Joseph Ryan, an attorney from Palos Verdes Estates, on April 14, Easy Reader News reports. Beckloff ruled that returning the land to the Bruces was to right a past government wrong to remedy racial discrimination that serves a public purpose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gas Prices#Californians
KTLA

SoCal water shortage emergency declared, outdoor watering restricted

A water shortage emergency was declared by Southern California water officials for the first time ever on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California implemented an “Emergency Water Conservation Program,” restricting outdoor watering to one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions will take effect on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
SFGate

About 6M Californians ordered to cut water use amid drought

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California's gigantic water supplier has taken the unprecedented step of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as an extended drought plagues the state following another dry winter. The board of the Metropolitan Water District of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
3K+
Followers
839
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy