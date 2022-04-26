ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

M40 reopens at J4 after police incident - recap

By Chris Attridge
buckinghamshirelive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe M40 has reopened after an earlier closure in both directions due to a police incident. The closure was confirmed just after 1am on Tuesday (April 26). The incident affected junction 4 of the M40 for the High...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

