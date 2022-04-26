ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College softball star tragically passes away

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Madison softball team made a run to the 2021 Women’s College World Series last year and catcher Lauren Bernett was a key part of the team’s success. The school announced Tuesday that Bernett had died. No cause of death was provided. “Our hearts are aching,...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

