ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lotto winner who has given away half of £115m winnings says helping is addictive

By Tom Wilkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYpaK_0fKvbkTs00

A lottery winner who has given away more than half of her £115 million fortune said she is addicted to giving to others.

Frances Connolly revealed she has already busted the charity budget she agreed for this year with husband Paddy – and has given away what they would have donated up to 2032.

The 55-year-old former social worker and teacher has set up two charitable foundations, one named after her late mother Kathleen Graham in their native Northern Ireland , and the PFC Trust in Hartlepool , where the couple have lived for 30 years.

On Saturday, a gala fundraiser, which she organised with 250 guests, made more than £100,000 for the PFC Trust, which supports local young carers, the elderly and refugees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KS9wO_0fKvbkTs00

The Connollys won on the EuroMillions in 2019 and immediately gave away large chunks of cash to friends and family, using a list she prepared in advance of the win – which she always believed would happen.

She estimates she has given away £60m, including to charity, but does not keep a tally, joking she would be worried in case her 57-year-old husband saw it.

She said helping others, whether with money or by volunteering her time, lifted people’s spirits during lockdown.

She said: “It gives you a buzz and it’s addictive.

“I’m addicted to it now.”

Mrs Connolly has always been motivated to help others, volunteering for the St John Ambulance from age nine and setting up an Aids helpline when she was a student in Belfast.

If you're stupid before you get it, you're going to be stupid afterwards. Money's not going to make you sensible. Money liberates you to be the person that you want to be

Mrs Connolly

The couple, who have three daughters – Catrina, 34, and twins Fiona and Natalie, 26 – are not extravagant with their wealth and Mrs Connolly has no desire to buy a yacht.

Their biggest expenditure after their win was a six-bedroom house in County Durham with seven acres of land, while Mr Connolly drives a second-hand Aston Martin, but Mrs Connolly scoffed at the idea of spending £13,000 on a console table.

When she saw a TV show where someone in Monaco spent £25,000 on a bottle of champagne, she immediately thought that could have put a young person on the property ladder.

Mr Connolly still runs plastic businesses, while Mrs Connolly devotes her time to the trusts, which have backed local community groups to help people get into work, buy electronic tablets for old people so they can connect with their families, and supported refugees.

Young carers are particularly close to her heart, and the trust and personal donations have bought two caravans so they can go on respite breaks.

Mrs Connolly conceded she cannot “cure poverty” on her own, so she set up the trusts to get the backing of other people, supported by the groups she is setting out to help.

Asked why she was happy to give so much away, she said: “Oh, who needs all that money?

“Why wouldn’t you?

“I’ve done that all my life.

“I’m not being funny, I’d have been a millionaire anyway if I took back all the money I’ve given away over the years.

People do ask, ‘How did you cope with that amount of money?’ I said, ‘I never did. It wasn’t in the bank two days’.

She added: “It’s still weird, but I’ve never actually had to come to terms with all that money because we had it for such a short amount of time.”

Mrs Connolly agreed to stop giving away large amounts but has already donated 2022’s agreed budget – and for a decade beyond.

She said: “This was just in January… we do a budget every year, we check what we’re spending.

“We’re (already) on 2032’s budget.

“We might have to revise that.”

Winning such a huge sum has obviously changed the pair’s lives, but Mrs Connolly said it does not alter your personality.

She said: “If you’re stupid before you get it, you’re going to be stupid afterwards.

“Money’s not going to make you sensible.

“Money liberates you to be the person that you want to be.

“If I had any advice for a winner, that’s what I’d say.

“Think about what type of person you are and what type of person you want to be.”

Comments / 3

Related
Narcity

BC Lotto Winners Went To Walmart To Buy Their Grandchild A Swimsuit & Left With $675K

A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Lottery winner reveals the first thing she did after winning £115m

A woman who won £115 million in the 2019 EuroMillions, and who has already given away more than half of her winnings, has revealed the first thing she did after finding out.Frances Connolly, from Hartlepool, has spent the money on friends and family and set up two charitable foundations.Speaking to Sky News on Thursday 28 April, she recalled the moment she found out she had purchased a winning lottery ticket.Connolly said her husband Patrick had broken the news while she was sitting on the sofa watching TV.“My husband said, ‘I think I’ve got some good news for you’. He...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotto#The Pfc Trust#Euromillions
Long Beach Tribune

27-year-old terminally ill mother of three, trolled that she looks too good to have cancer, says comments give her strength fighting the stage four ovarian cancer and finding new ways to survive

It was nothing but devastating when a 27-year-old mother of three minors was told that she has stage 4 ovarian cancer last year and was only given a few months to live, but she decided to fight till the very end and battle the deadly disease. But what is more shocking for her is the fact that total strangers, people she doesn’t know at all, say that she is faking her illness because she “looks too good to be dying of cancer”.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Lottery
WTRF- 7News

Husband buys $5 lottery ticket to cheer wife up and wins $50,000

A Maryland teacher won $50,000 after her husband bought a $5 lottery ticket from a local 7-Eleven in hopes to cheer her up after a rough week. Robyn Meija, 39, mother of two, has spent 18 years working as an elementary school teacher so after a rough week, Meija’s husband thought to cheer her up […]
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 77, who believed he'd been abandoned after being shipped to Australia as an 'orphan' where he was beaten and abused discovers his dad tried to rescue him - as he reunites with his late father's family

A man who believed he had been abandoned by his parents after he was shipped to Australia as a child was heartbroken to discover his father was denied access to him by the institution where he was beaten and abused. Dorian Thomas Reece, 77, was placed in a Birmingham orphanage...
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated British grandmother, 64, faces being deported back to the UK after landing in Australia to see family after doctors warned her against getting a jab because of her medical condition

An unvaccinated British grandmother is facing deportation back to the UK after landing in Australia to see her family after doctors warned her against getting a jab because of her medical condition. Clare Henderson, 64, landed in Perth to visit her sons Michael and Martin and their families but instead...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Boss of NHS hospital who suffered a suspected stroke was DRIVEN to A&E by her husband because he feared an ambulance wouldn't arrive in time to save her

An NHS hospital boss suffering a suspected stroke was directly driven to hospital by her husband who feared an ambulance would arrive too late to save her. Deborah Lee, chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals Foundation Trust, detailed the experience in a series of Tweets today and said Government needed to take urgent action.
HEALTH
UPI News

Australian couple mistake $1.79 million lottery win for $179,000

April 11 (UPI) -- An unidentified couple from Kilkenny, Australia thought they had won $179,000 from a lottery drawing and were shocked to discover that they had actually earned $1.79 million. The couple took part in the Saturday X Lotto draw and were one of three winning entries who each...
LOTTERY
The Independent

The Independent

628K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy