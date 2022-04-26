ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkish Mayor Suggests Gobekli Tepe Was Created by Aliens

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39K19k_0fKvaYwf00
Photo: Getty Images

By Tim Binnall

The mayor of the Turkish city wherein Gobekli Tepe is located recently offered a fantastic theory for the ancient archaeological site's origins: aliens. The eyebrow-raising assessment reportedly occurred earlier this week as Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül, who presides over the community of Urfa, was speaking to Turkish media outlet Milliyet . In discussing the 12,000-year-old complex, the mayor mused that "every person who sees Gobekli Tepe, scientist or normal person, states that there is a mystery and secrets here. But they can't find it." Beyazgül then boldly declared that "I will tell you about these mysteries and secrets," which he apparently believes center around an extraterrestrial hypothesis.

To that end, the mayor surprisingly argued that "the statues in Gobekli Tepe depict something other than humans. They seem to be coming from somewhere else. They remind me of aliens." Lest one think that Beyazgül was merely waxing poetic, he pointed out a number of elements about the site which informed that thinking. Specifically, the mayor noted that the aforementioned sculptures show people who are wearing attire that appears to be out of place for the era in which the complex was built. "People of the time wore pelts, but here, we see V-shaped motives," he noted, wondering "if the first humans wore pelts, who are these people?"

Additionally, Beyazgül pointed out the peculiar depiction of handbags in some of the artwork at Gobekli Tepe and observed that "those purses are akin to the modern purses of today. If we think that those purses were made by the men of the time, we would be wrong. The probability of another living creature making that purse is more likely." Beyond the artwork at the site, the mayor also expressed skepticism that the massive stones used to construct the complex could have been moved by humans and, instead, asked "did beings from outer space come and do this?"

While the theory that extraterrestrials may have had a hand in Gobekli Tepe is not a particularly new idea to ancient alien enthusiasts, the fact that Beyazgül seemingly endorsed the concept is rather remarkable. That said, unless some Earth-shattering artifact is unearthed at the site someday, the possibility that extraterrestrials had a hand in building the complex is likely to remain a matter of conjecture, despite the mayor's tantalizing assertions. With that in mind, what's your take on the Beyazgül's musings? Do you think aliens built Gobekli Tepe or was it the work of human hands? Share your theory with us at the Coast to Coast AM Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Mysterious Natural Phenomena That Science Cannot Explain

Some of the weirdest and most beautiful sights in the cosmos may be found right here on Earth. Before humans invented the miraculous tool of scientific methodology, we devised a plethora of myths and legends to explain how these phenomena came to be, many of which originated in the spirit world through alien invasions and have played a role in many recent wishful-thinking-based attempts at explanation.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

African Blob Explained: What Is This Mysterious Place Beneath the Continent?

The world can be full of so much mystery that to be "baffled" is an understatement. The African continent can attest to this. For years, two enormous land masses have been sitting just beneath the Earth's surface. Meanwhile, one blob beneath Africa seems to emerge from underneath the ground - slowly starting to make its way to the surface, according to Popcrush.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkish
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
StyleCaster

The Most Psychic Zodiac Signs: These 3 Signs Can Sense Your B.S. From Miles Away

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever known something to be true, but couldn’t rationally explain why or how? Friends or family may have questioned your thought pattern and behavior, but it turned out your gut reaction was right. You may just be one of the most psychic zodiac signs. If you seek validation, allow me to step in and explain. Sometimes our feelings are more than just feelings—they are the superpowers that connect us to a divine, spiritual realm. More likely than not, your feelings have influenced your decision-making process and guided you on your life’s...
LIFESTYLE
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy