Weary Of Disaster After Disaster? UN Says Worse Yet To Come

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Climate change, the pandemic, hurricanes, droughts, heatwaves, wildfires, earthquakes and so much more.

It may seem like every other day we hear of another disaster striking in our own backyard or across the globe and the United Nations said in a new report we’re going to be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world.

If current trends continue, the world will go from around 400 disasters per year in 2015 to an onslaught of about 560 catastrophes a year by 2030, the scientific report by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said. By comparison, according to the report, from 1970 to 2000, the world suffered just 90 to 100 medium to large scale disasters a year,

The number of extreme heatwaves in 2030 will be three times what it was in 2001 and there will be 30% more droughts, the report predicted. It’s not just natural disasters amplified by climate change, it’s COVID-19, economic meltdowns, and food shortages. Climate change has a huge footprint in the number of disasters, according to the report.

People have not grasped how much disasters already cost today, said Mami Mizutori, chief of the UN Office of Disaster Risk Reduction.

“If we don’t get ahead of the curve it will reach a point where we cannot manage the consequences of a disaster,” she said. “We’re just in this vicious cycle.”

That means society needs to rethink how it finances, handles, and talks about the risk of disasters and what it values the most, the report said. About 90% of the spending on disasters currently is emergency relief with only 6% on reconstruction and 4% on prevention, Mizutori said in an interview Monday.

Not every hurricane or earthquake has to turn into a disaster, Mizutori said. A lot of damage is avoided with planning and prevention.

In 1990, disasters cost the world about $70 billion a year. Now they cost more than $170 billion a year, and that’s after adjusting for inflation, according to the report authors. Nor does that include indirect costs we seldom think about that add up, Mizutori said.

For years disaster deaths were steadily decreasing because of better warnings and prevention, Mizutori said. But in the last five years, disaster deaths are “way more” than in the previous five years, said report co-author Roger Pulwarty, a U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate and social scientist.

That’s because both COVID-19 and climate change disasters have come to places that didn’t use to get them, like tropical cyclones hitting Mozambique, Mizutori said. It’s also the way disasters interact with each other, compounding damage, like wildfires plus heatwaves or a war in Ukraine plus food and fuel shortages, Pulwarty said.

Pulwarty said if society changes the way it thinks about risk and prepares for disasters, then the recent increase in yearly disaster deaths could be temporary, otherwise, it’s probably “the new abnormal.”

Disasters are hitting poorer countries harder than richer ones, with recovery costs taking a bigger chunk out of the economy in nations that can’t afford it, co-author Markus Enenkel of the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative said.

“These are the events that can wipe out hard-earned development gains, leading already vulnerable communities or entire regions into a downward spiral,” he said.

The sheer onslaught of disasters just add up, like little illnesses attacking and weakening the body’s immune system, Pulwarty said.

The report calls for an overhaul in how we speak about risk. For example, instead of asking about the chances of a disaster happening this year, say 5%, officials should think about the chances over a 25-year period, which makes it quite likely. Talking about 100-year floods or chances of something happening a couple times in 100 years makes it seem distant, Mizutori said.

“In a world of distrust and misinformation, this is a key to moving forward,” said University of South Carolina Hazards Vulnerability and Resilience Institute Co-Director Susan Cutter, who wasn’t part of the report. “We can move forward to reduce the underlying drivers of risk: Inequality, poverty, and most significantly climate change.”

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

The Verge

The future is increasingly a disaster zone, new report warns

Catastrophe has become more commonplace, according to data from a new United Nations report. Not only that, but humans are largely responsible for the increasing number of disasters, which are only going to become even more frequent, the report warns. Looking back, from 1970 to 2000, the world averaged between...
ENVIRONMENT
Olivia White

More food shortages could come to America.

Food shortages are a severe issue in the United States, as we saw in March of 2022. This shortage follows the food shortage we had in 2020 due to supply chain issues caused by rising demand and limited availability.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Disasters#Economy#Earthquake#Disaster#Un#Cbsmiami#Ap
AL.com

There’s a looming world hunger crisis; here’s why shortage on cooking oil makes it worse

Kim Chipman, Megan Durisin and Michael Hirtzer; Bloomberg News (TNS) The world’s supply of cooking oil — already squeezed by war — is getting smaller. Two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global agricultural trade, Indonesia is set to ban exports of cooking oil in the wake of a local shortage and soaring prices, adding to a raft of crop protectionism around the world. The country accounts for more than a third of global vegetable-oil exports, with China and India, the two most populous countries, among its top buyers.
INDUSTRY
WebMD

New Ebola Outbreak Declared in Democratic Republic of Congo

Ebola outbreak after a recent case emerged. The case was confirmed in a 31-year-old man, who began showing symptoms on April 5 and went to a local health facility after being sick at home for more than a week, according to CNN. He was admitted to an Ebola treatment center on Thursday for intensive care but died hours later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Globally, 99% of people now impacted by bad air, WHO declares

(The below Apr. 4, 2022 news release is from the World Health Organization). Almost the entire population (99%) breathes air that exceeds WHO air quality limits, and threatens their health. A record number of over 6000 cities in 117 countries are now monitoring air quality, but the people living in them are still breathing unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, with people in low and middle-income countries suffering the highest exposures.
HEALTH
