The Racine Zoo has officially announced its 2022 Music at the Zoo Concert Series Lineup. The concert series will take place on June 17 and 18, 2022. It will feature Chicago Tribute Anthology, Grimm Brothers, and Substitute: Tales From The Who. This weekend at the Racine Zoo will feature entertaining acts along the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline. All ages are welcome. Guests will have the chance to grab a bite to eat on-site and sing along to great hits.

RACINE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO