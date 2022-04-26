ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds press briefing from the White House

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

US press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing from the White House .

The briefing is being held following the announcement that US vice president Kamala Harris has tested positive for covid-19.

Harris said that she had no symptoms and was both vaccinated and boosted.

Dr Ashish Jha, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, will join Psaki for the briefing.

Dr Jha will appeal to congress to approve funding for COVID-19 treatment and prevention.

The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

