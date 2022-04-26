ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

HBO fires back at Jerry West: ‘Winning Time is based on extensive factual research’

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDxBB_0fKvSPdm00

HBO has defended its new miniseries, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty , amid criticism from former Los Angeles Lakers coach and general manager Jerry West .

Released on 6 March, the series is advertised as “a dramatisation of certain facts and events”, as it depicts the Los Angeles Lakers NBA team in the 1980s.

Seven weeks after its debut, however, West demanded legal retraction of the series, describing its portrayal of him as “deliberately false” and “baseless”.

Now, nearly a week later, HBO has responded in an exclusive statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (26 April).

It reads: “HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalised in part for dramatic purposes. Winning Time is not a documentary and has not been presented as such.

“However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatisation of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”

In the series, West is portrayed as a man with a violent temper, prone to smashing inanimate objects in frustration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaKUN_0fKvSPdm00

Despite West’s claims that the series had “caused great distress to Jerry and his family”, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

You can read The Independent’s full review here .

Winning Time is available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky and NOW TV in the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Jerry West On Tuesday

One week ago, Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West made it clear he was not happy with the way he was depicted in HBO’s “Winning Time.”. He sent a letter, via his attorney, to HBO demanding an apology. “You replaced the real Jerry West — a consummate professional — with his polar opposite, then portrayed this lie to the public as genuine,” the letter reads, via the Los Angeles Times. “You thereby violated the law.”
NBA
fox40jackson.com

HBO responds to Jerry West demanding ‘Winning Time’ retraction: ‘Not a documentary’

HBO responded Tuesday against criticisms of its sports drama series: “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”. Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were among former Los Angeles Lakers personnel who expressed their displeasure over their depictions in the series, which documents the showtime era of the NBA franchise. West’s lawyers reportedly demanded a retraction over the depiction of West – played by actor Jason Clarke — which allegedly describes him “as an out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic.”
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Jerry West issues another threat to HBO over ‘Winning Time’

Jerry West on Tuesday issued another threat to HBO over the way he has been portrayed in their show “Winning Time” about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. West served as a scout and general manager during those years. Last week, West’s attorneys sent a letter to HBO demanding an apology, retraction and damages for the way the showed has portrayed him.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry West
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Al Roker seeks advice as son Nick embarks on big transition

Big changes are coming for Al Roker and his family, and the Today Show host is trying to figure out just how to best prepare himself for it. It comes as no surprise to fans of the star that he has an extremely tight knit family, which includes his wife Deborah Roberts, who works for ABC as a television journalist, plus their children Leila, 23, and Nicholas, 19. He has another daughter, Courtney, 25, with ex-wife Alice Bell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Nba#Hbo#Time
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Chris Rock's Brother Challenges Will Smith To Boxing Fight: 'I'll Let The Hands Do The Talking'

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny has a bone to pick with Will Smith over his notorious Oscars slap. The younger brother of the esteemed comedian has reportedly signed a Celebrity Boxing deal with Damon Feldman for a fight in Florida this summer, but as he told TMZ, an opponent hadn’t been chosen for him yet. In the impromptu interview, Kenny Rock said he “should” get in the ring with the King Richard star.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
CBS LA

HBO defends 'Winning Time' after scathing criticism from Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

HBO responded Tuesday to criticism from Los Angeles Lakers legends Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar regarding the veracity of their depictions on the hit series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty." Last week, both West and Abdul-Jabbar ripped their portrayals on the show, which chronicles the early 1980s Showtime Lakers following the purchase of the franchise by Jerry Buss and the drafting of Magic Johnson. Attorneys for West, the former Lakers player and general manager, sent a letter to HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery and executive producer Adam McKay setting a May 3 deadline for a retraction of his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: HBO Has Responded To Jerry West’s Complaints

Last week, Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West made it clear he was not happy with the way he was depicted in HBO’s “Winning Time.”. He sent a letter, via his attorney, to HBO demanding an apology. “You replaced the real Jerry West — a consummate professional — with his polar opposite, then portrayed this lie to the public as genuine,” the letter reads, via the Los Angeles Times. “You thereby violated the law.”
TV & VIDEOS
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend Calls Him A Kardashian For Stacking Oreos In Jars: "Okay, Khloe Kardashian. They Do This. Is This Where You Learned It? From Watching The Kardashians?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the best player in the NBA, the reigning Finals MVP, and a champion, but none of that seems to have gone to his head at all. The Greek Freak's penchant for telling dad jokes and his general lack of interest in parading his greatness around is what makes him so loveable. And the latest social media video around him is even funnier than the ones before.
NBA
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Was So Close To Death That WWE Made Preparations

Thankfully it wasn’t necessary. With so many wrestlers in the history of the industry, it is very rare for someone to become a top level legend. You see them occasionally though and when they reach that level, there is almost nothing that can knock them off. One of the biggest stars of all time was having some very serious health issues, to the point where WWE even made some drastic preparations.
WWE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Refinery29

Serena Williams Always Wanted Her Own Nike Building — Here’s A Peek Inside

In 2003, Serena Williams signed a multimillion, multi-year contract with Nike at age 21. Almost 20 years later, the sportswear company is celebrating Williams’ rich legacy by naming a new building in the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon after her — an honor only shared by 10 other athletes in all of sports history, including Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Williams' new structure stands as Nike’s largest building at an impressive million square feet, boasting a tennis court, a high-rise tower, and a special auditorium named after the tennis star’s daughter, Olympia. Williams’ name is displayed in bold capital letters for every guest to see, an unforgettable reminder of her greatness.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Independent

The Independent

626K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy