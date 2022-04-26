ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson says public deserve ‘faster, cheaper’ passport service

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkjGq_0fKvSKTN00

Boris Johnson has said the public deserves a “cheaper, faster” passport service as he refused to rule out privatisation if it cannot clear the backlog of applications.

Earlier, a senior Government source said the Prime Minister was ready to “privatise the arse” out of the Passport Office amid fears families could miss out on their summer holidays due to delays in renewing their documents.

In an interview with TalkTV , Mr Johnson said his sole concern was to “deliver value and a good service” to the public.

If you want to go on holiday with your family it can cost hundreds of pounds to get new passports. You deserve to have a cheaper, faster service.

Boris Johnson

“I am not going to rule anything out. I don’t mind whether it is in the public or the private sector,” he said.

“What I want is for it to deliver value for money and help people’s costs. If you want to go on holiday with your family it can cost hundreds of pounds to get new passports.

“You deserve to have a cheaper, faster service.”

Mr Johnson was also said to have put the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) and other “arm’s length” bodies on notice in comments to Cabinet ministers, according to the source who attended Tuesday’s meeting.

The Prime Minister is understood to be “horrified” at the backlog in dealing with passport applications and will summon the agency’s leadership for urgent talks at No 10 on Thursday.

He is said to be concerned that families wanting to go on summer holidays are under pressure to pay up to £100 extra per passport for fast-track applications because of delays.

The source cautioned that privatisation would not be the starting point, but warned that Downing Street could look to businesses to take over if passport bosses could not meet the 10-week target for standard applications costing £75.50.

In his interview, Mr Johnson acknowledged that he had criticised “post-Covid, work-from-home, manana culture” at some of the bodies for not adapting after the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

As well as the Passport Office, MPs have been raising concerns over significant delays in turning around applications for licences at the DVLA.

“I think that we have a general issue in some of our approach to public services. We all got used to working from home, Zoom calls,” Mr Johnson said.

“I am the custodian of the public purse I have to ask myself whether it is as productive as all that.”

Downing Street chief of staff Steve Barclay is expected to meet with Passport Office officials later this week.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman would not comment on Cabinet leaks, but told reporters: “The Prime Minister is adamant this is a serious issue facing families and it’s one that needs to be gripped.”

In response to the criticism, a spokesperson for HM Passport Office said: “Since April 2021, we have been advising people to allow up to 10 weeks when applying for their British passport as more than five million people delayed applying due to the pandemic.

“We urge people who need a new passport to apply for one as soon as possible, with the vast majority of all passport applications being dealt with well within 10 weeks.

“To deal with this demand, we have increased staff numbers by 500 since April 2021. This has helped us to handle more applications than ever before, with more than one million passport applications processed in March 2022.”

Heathrow Airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye said it was “vital” that people could go on holiday this summer in case the UK reintroduced coronavirus travel restrictions.

Mr Holland-Kaye told the PA news agency: “Normally the Passport Office is very slick in processing passports. It’s really disappointing to hear (about delays).

“If it’s not resolved, it is going to mean that people can’t get away.

“After two years of lockdown, we need to make sure people can have a good holiday because many of them have vouchers that they’ve been saving up, they’ve got trips of a lifetime that they’ve put on hold, and we don’t know when things might get closed down again.

“Making the most of the summer is vital.”

The PCS union condemned the Prime Minister’s suggestion that HM Passport Office could be privatised.

General secretary Mark Serwotka said: “It is absurd for Boris Johnson to threaten to privatise HMPO, when it is clear that the current problems are mainly down to the casualisation of the workforce.”

For Labour, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “It’s disgraceful that families are having to cancel hard-earned holidays costing thousands of pounds because of chaos and delays at the Passport Office.

“Home Office ministers were warned many months ago that they needed to prepare for an increase in demand after Covid, but they have completely failed to do so and families are paying the price.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fast-track passport application service crashes as desperate holidaymakers rush to renew travel documents

The UK’s fast-track passport application service has crashed, as anxious holidaymakers attempt to renew their travel documents ahead of trips abroad.Reports suggest that the passportappointment.service.gov.uk site has been down since yesterday evening; it was still showing a “busy” message as of 10.25am this morning.When travellers click to book a fast-track appointment, the following appears: “System busy.“Sorry, we're experiencing high demand for this service at the moment and the system is busy. Please try again later.”It follows the government warning travellers to apply for new passports “as soon as possible” if they want to receive them in time for the summer...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Heathrow boss says passport delays are ‘really disappointing’

Delays in processing passport applications are “really disappointing”, the boss of Heathrow Airport has said.Chief executive John Holland-Kaye told the PA news agency it is “vital” that people can go on holiday this summer in case the UK reintroduces coronavirus travel restrictions.It emerged on Monday that the Passport Office is dealing with a backlog in applications.Mr Holland-Kaye said: “Normally the Passport Office is very slick in processing passports. It’s really disappointing to hear (about delays).Making the most of the summer is vitalJohn Holland-Kaye, Heathrow Airport“If it’s not resolved, it is going to mean that people can’t get away.“After two years...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Cooper
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: This finally convinced Boris Johnson on the climate crisis – now other MPs need to see it too

For 37 days, Angus Rose went on hunger strike. He took his body to the edge of permanent damage and potential death.He told me it was because he felt it was, “nothing less than [his] duty” to do something about the inaction on the climate crisis by the UK government, and was “in direct proportion to the risks facing my nephews.”So, what was he demanding? An immediate ban on holiday flights, free public transport or at a minimum first step a ban on all new fossil fuel investments? No. Angus had heard that a presentation by...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Services#Hm Passport Office#British Passport#Uk#The Passport Office#Talktv#Dvla#Cabinet
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

British Airways stopped Ukrainian family from boarding flight to the UK despite turning up with the correct travel documents - because grandmother had lost her passport

British Airways has apologised after family of Ukrainian refugees were barred from boarding their flight despite all three passengers having the correct documentation. The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Rail workers’ fury at suggestion they should have ‘worked harder at school’

Rail workers voting on strikes over pay were angered after a communications boss suggested they “should have probably worked harder at school”.Network Rail’s Nicky Hughes, head of communications for Network Rail’s Wales and western region, sparked a furious response after she made the comment while defending the high pay of senior leaders.In a message on the state-owned rail infrastructure company’s internal social media platform, Ms Hughes wrote that all businesses “compete for managers” and “pay accordingly”.A desperate and futile attempt by Network Rail to dissuade our railway members from votingMick Lynch, RMTShe added: “It’s a lesson to those of us...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

626K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy