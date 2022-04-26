Harris County Flood Control boat crashes into metal structure underwater in west Houston

One person was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight, and three other people were being evaluated after a boating accident on Tuesday afternoon in west Houston.

At about 2:30 p.m. Houston Fire Department received a water rescue call along the channel downstream from the Addicks Reservoir near Langham Creek.

A Harris County Flood Control boat was performing routine vegetation maintenance at the bayou when it hit a metal structure that was underwater, according to the sheriff's office.

According to meteorologist Travis Herzog due to Monday's rain, the reservoir that feeds into Buffalo Bayou rose 15 feet.

The Army Corps of Engineers shut off the dam at the reservoir to lower the water to see what the boat hit.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the Harris County Flood Control District employees are expected to survive.

Harris County Flood Control District released the following statement: