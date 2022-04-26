Harris County Flood Control boat crashes into metal structure underwater in west Houston
One person was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight, and three other people were being evaluated after a boating accident on Tuesday afternoon in west Houston. At about 2:30 p.m. Houston Fire Department received a water rescue call along the channel downstream from the Addicks Reservoir near Langham Creek. A Harris County Flood Control boat was performing routine vegetation maintenance at the bayou when it hit a metal structure that was underwater, according to the sheriff's office. According to meteorologist Travis Herzog due to Monday's rain, the reservoir that feeds into Buffalo Bayou rose 15 feet. The Army Corps of Engineers shut off the dam at the reservoir to lower the water to see what the boat hit. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the Harris County Flood Control District employees are expected to survive. Harris County Flood Control District released the following statement: "There was a three-man maintenance crew for the Harris County Flood Control District working near Langham Creek near I-10 when they hit an underwater obstruction. The employees were performing routine vegetation maintenance to ensure loose or downed trees did not cause an impediment to flow. The Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to the scene. Two employees were transported to the hospital. Our thoughts are with all employees involved." For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
