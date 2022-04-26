ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Seeker: ‘Fitness Sampler’ Event Offers Back-to-Back Workouts

By Katie Grant
qcnerve.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlas, spring is here…sort of. April, a month that is traditionally revered as the bridge between seasons, is undoubtedly taking its sweet time to warm up. As I write this on April 10, we are coming out of a weekend in which the average was on the cooler side of the...

qcnerve.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
SheKnows

These Under-$10 Core Gliders Changed My Quick At-Home Workouts & Made Me Break A Sweat

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Honestly, I didn’t think much of the pair of pink gliders I purchased as I was putting together my quarantine workout equipment inventory. While I’d heard that gliders were a small-but-mighty tool to amp up core workouts, I was doubtful. As someone who was used to intense HIIT and weight lifting workouts pre-pandemic, I was used to going hard in the gym. But thanks to the limited space of my apartment and my changing...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Build Muscle Fast: 30-Minute Full-Body Dumbbell Workout

Bodybuilding can be very time-consuming. Doing four or more workouts a week, you need to find the time and energy to hit the gym and put everything you’ve got into your training. Consistency and effort are the keys to your success, and missing workouts will severely undermine your progress.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovik Shares A ‘Hellacious’ Shoulder Workout 6-Weeks From 2022 NY Pro

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovic recently shared his shoulders workout footage. Hadzovik last competed at the 2019 Arnold Classic and finished sixth in the Men’s Physique division. Competitive bodybuilding puts an immense stress on the athletes’ mind and body. As a result, taking some time away from the sport can be beneficial to rekindle their passion for the sport. Sadik Hadzovik took an extended break from competition after the 2019 Arnold Classic.
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Retreats#Fitness Coach#Fitness Sampler#The Fitness Sampler#Crossfit Mecklenburg
shefinds

4 Unexpected Reasons You’ve Not Been Losing Weight In Your Midsection

Losing weight is difficult enough on its own, and many people find that targeting a specific area of their body for fat loss can feel overwhelming and daunting. We checked in with personal trainers and health experts for tips, suggestions and reasons why you might not be losing weight in your midsection despite all your hard work and efforts. (Before diving into it, please pat yourself on the back as prioritizing your health and fitness is admirable and worth celebrating!) Read on for insight and advice from Christine VanDoren, CN, CPT, certified personal trainer and nutritionist and Seamus Sullivan, B.S., CSCS, PN1, online performance and nutrition coach.
WEIGHT LOSS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

No Weight Loss Benefit From Time-Restricted Eating: Study

There is no additional weight-loss benefit from restricting eating times among adults who are already following a calorie-restricted diet, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Time-restricted eating — also sometimes known as intermittent fasting, which is a less specific term — has gained...
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

This Full-Body HIIT Workout Will Fire Up Your Abs and Get You Sweaty

When it comes to short-yet-effective exercise routines, a full-body HIIT workout is tough to beat. “Probably the number one reason why HIIT workouts are popular is because they're get-in-and-get-out-quickly kind of workouts,” certified personal trainer Francine Delgado-Lugo, CPT, movement and strength coach and cofounder of Form Fitness Brooklyn, tells SELF.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
SELF

Day 13: An Agility and Abs HIIT Routine to Crank Up the Sweat

The workout below is for Day 13 of the SELF 2022 Spring Challenge. Check out the full four-week workout program right here. Or go to the workout calendar here. If you’d like to sign up to receive daily emails for this challenge, you can do that here. It’s your...
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Medical News Today

What hip abduction exercises may help strengthen muscles?

The hip abductor muscles refer to an important muscle group that helps stabilize the hips as a person moves. If these muscles weaken, it can put additional pressure on the hips, knees, and back, which can make walking painful and difficult. People can perform a variety of exercises to help strengthen these muscles.
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

The Ultimate Resistance Band Workout for Leg Day

Resistance bands are inexpensive, versatile and easy to store — plus they deliver. This challenge builds full-body strength using only bands. Leg day workouts don't have to involve gym machines like the squat rack or quad extension thanks to a much more convenient piece of equipment: the resistance band.
WORKOUTS
SPY

How to Motivate Yourself to Exercise Even When You’re Feeling Depressed

Click here to read the full article. The past couple years have presented major challenges for both our physical and mental health. With so many of us siloed to our homes — particularly when gyms were intermittently closed for most of 2020 — we scoured the internet for the best home fitness equipment, building up our home gyms piece by piece and adjusting to a very different workout experience. These limitations offered exciting, creative challenges for some fitness fanatics. But they also made it more difficult to exercise, leading to less hours in the gym and a decrease in general physical...
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

The Top 7 Heart-Healthy Trader Joe’s Products a Dietitian Always Adds to Her Cart

Is it just me, or is Trader Joe’s the superhero of all supermarkets? Not only does the grocery chain boast budget-friendly and uniquely delicious items (were they wiretapping my dreams when they came out with that crunchy cookie butter spread?), but there’s truly something for everyone—no matter your dietary preferences, food sensitivities, or wellness goals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FitnessVolt.com

Larry Wheels And Strongman Jerome Pever Collaborate For A Mind Blowing Bench Press Session

Bodybuilder and powerlifter Larry Wheels recently joined hands with Nigerian Strongman Jerome Pever for a bench press training session. Wheels is currently preparing for 2022 Middle-East’s Strongest Man in Dubai. The competition is scheduled to take place on August 27th and 28th. The 27-year-old is taking his competition prep seriously and has kept his 2.3 million YouTube subscribers updated with his progress over the last few weeks. Nigerian Strongman Jerome Pever will compete in a week’s time at the Emirates Strongest Man.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy