MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. said Tuesday that CEO Arnold Donald will step down on Aug. 1 and be replaced by the cruise line company’s chief operations officer. Donald has led Miami-based Carnival since 2013, when he succeeded founder Mickey Arison, and is among a relatively small number of Black CEOs at major U.S. corporations. The company said Donald, 67, will become vice chairman of the board.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO