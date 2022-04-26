ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Top 10: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Dethrones ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Limited series “ Anatomy of a Scandal ” has ended “ Bridgerton ” Season 2’s reign as the No. 1 English-language TV series on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s newly release Top 10 rankings.

For the week of April 18-April 24, “Anatomy of a Scandal” was viewed for 75.6 million hours in its second week of availability, while “Bridgerton” racked up 46 million and landed in the No. 2 slot on the list for the first time since it debuted the week of March 21. In third was new limited series “Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” with 37.5 million hours, and new reality dating series “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” was in fourth with 29 million.

The rest of the Top 10 English-language TV series included “Selling Sunset” Season 5 (28.4 million hours), “Bridgerton” Season 1 (17.3 million hours), “Hearstopper” Season 1 (14.6 million hours), “The Creature Cases” Season 1 (13.6 million hours), “Married at First Sight” Season 10 (12.8 million hours) and the Obamas’ new show “Our Great National Parks” (11.8 million hours).

Leading the way for non-English language TV titles was the first season of “The Marked Heart” (68 million hours) followed by “Elite” Season 5 (29.5 million hours).

On the film side, English-language movies “Choose or Die” was No. 1 with 15.3 million hours and “The In Between” was in second with 13.4 million hours.

For non-English language films, “The Taming of the Shrewd” came in first with 9.3 million hours viewed and “Furioza” was at No. 2 with 6.2 million hours.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for April 18-April 24 below, starting with English-language TV series, followed by non-English language shows, then English-language movies and concluding with non-English language films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThQ1A_0fKvOoKX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiiVD_0fKvOoKX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKL4g_0fKvOoKX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lLpI_0fKvOoKX00

Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
