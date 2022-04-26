ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Voices: The bizarre parasocial fans of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jjaaz_0fKvOnRo00

The highly publicized defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp entered its third week on Monday. For those who haven’t been following one of the biggest celebrity court cases in recent history, Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post. In the op-ed, Heard wrote that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Though she did not name Depp when she wrote about the abuse, he claims that her allegations made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles.

As the trial unfolds across countless TV and computer screens globally, some social media users have taken the case into their own hands.

Last Friday, a drugstore makeup brand known as Milani Cosmetics became involved in the Depp-Heard trial when it posted a TikTok to its official account that disputed a claim made by Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft. During her opening statement, Bredehoft showed the court Milani Cosmetics’ All In One Correcting Kit — a compact-sized palette featuring a color wheel of shades to help conceal blemishes and uneven skin tones. Bredehoft claimed that Heard used this palette to cover up her bruises from the alleged abuse, until she divorced Depp in 2016.

Milani Cosmetics was not convinced. In the TikTok, an off-camera employee searched through the company’s records and found that the All In One Correcting Kit wasn’t launched in stores until December 2017.

“You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!” they wrote in the video. “Take note: Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, got divorced 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017.” A popular TikTok sound from The Backyardigans played in the background of the video, its lyrics proclaiming: “‘I’m an international super spy…”

This video went as viral as it is possible to go. With more than 4 million views and over 25,000 comments, Johnny Depp fans praised Milani Cosmetics for fact-checking Heard’s lawyer. “Someone get this to his lawyers ASAP,” commented one TikTok user. And someone did.

@milanicosmetics

You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!👀 #milanicosmetics

♬ International Super Spy - dylan

Within hours of Milani Cosmetics posting their TikTok, a creator named Nuha visited the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia to hand-deliver the “Milani evidence” to Depp’s attorneys. “I’m going to go inside right now and try to find his attorney,” she said in the video. “I don’t know how I’m supposed to find them, anybody on his team, but we’re going to try. I’m sure if I ask I’m going to get kicked out, but here we go.”

@devotedly.yours

Reply to @crivgal90 the attorneys are meeting with the judge today at the court house. Let’s hope I can provide his team with the Milani evidence 😁 #johnnydepp

♬ original sound - Nuha

I’m the first person to admit when my fascination with a celebrity has become a downright obsession. If you asked a15-year-old me what the zodiac signs of all members of One Direction were, I could tell you right away, and I wouldn’t even have to pull up my old Tumblr fanpage to prove it.

During the pandemic, the only thing that kept me from the brink of madness was Florence Pugh’s Instagram livestream show, Cooking With Flo . “We would get on so well,” I would say to myself as I watched my favorite actress chop onions in her boyfriend Zach Braff’s kitchen (see, I even know whose kitchen it was.) But when does a general interest in a media figure’s life become parasocial?

The term “parasocial relationship” was first coined in 1956 by Donald Horton and Richard Wohl. It describes the way mass media consumers interact with media figures as if they were familiar friends. One side of the party becomes emotionally attached to a person, while the other party most likely doesn’t even know the other exists.

These one-sided, essentially imaginary, relationships existed long before the invention of Twitter or TikTok. From Beatlemania to televangelists, they have always been there. I might even wonder whether I have a parasocial relationship with God. And discussion of the parasocial relationship has been rife since comedian John Mulaney filed for divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, and Dana Schwartz wrote an article for Bustle headlined: “I’m in a parasocial relationship with Anna Marie Tendler”. Fans of the affable-turned-scandalous Mulaney were shocked that by Tendler’s announcement that he was leaving her not long after he returned from a rehab facility for drug addiction. And just a few months later, they were shocked all over again when Mulaney publicly revealed he was expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, Olivia Munn.

Some social media sleuths took it upon themselves to create timelines of Mulaney’s personal life. Many claimed they were there to defend Tendler against unforgiveable personal slights. They pointed out how Mulaney always joked about not wanting children in his stand-up comedy, and mapped out how many weeks along Munn was in her pregnancy, trying to parse out whether Mulaney had been unfaithful. The discourse got so involved that a meta-discourse about ending the discourse began to trend not long after.

But it might not be our fault that we’ve become so invested in the lives of celebrities. Social media platforms were built for forming parasocial relationships. Access to our favorite celebrities is now easier than ever before. We become “followers” or “subscribers,” and we stay up-to-date by turning on post notifications. Popular TikTok accounts post “blind items” — unfounded pieces of celebrity gossip — and encourage users to decipher them. We are supposedly invited into people’s homes via TikTok or Instagram, and encouraged to see the famous people on those platforms as our friends — mainly so that they can sell items to us through well-placed advertising done up like a friendly, anecdotal personal recommendation.

Outside the Fairfax courthouse where the Depp v Heard defamation trial is taking place, a long line of public spectators snakes around the block. Only 100 spectator wristbands are available from 7am each morning and are highly coveted; offers to buy the bands off people who have procured them are common. One Johnny Depp superfan, Yvonne De Boer, said in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that she would “take a bullet for Johnny,” and described how she arrives at the courthouse at 1am every morning to secure her spot behind the actor. Another Depp fan brings alpacas to the courthouse in hopes of raising the actor’s spirits.

It’s hard, sometimes, to have sympathy for people that obsessed with a celebrity who doesn’t even know they exist. But social media primed these followers to translate their affection from phone-screen to real life. In a trial where everyone claims they’re the victim, these superfans fighting for scraps should probably be seen as victims too.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Is the Father of Amber Heard's Baby? She Had a Daughter in 2021

Actress Amber Heard has been making headlines with her high-profile court trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, but in 2021, Amber shocked the world by revealing she had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. The news was entirely unexpected and left fans with lots of questions regarding the baby's father, who at the time was not revealed to the public.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Johnny Depp Punched, Kicked, And Pulled Amber Heard By Her Hair, Her Attorney Said

Johnny Depp punched and kicked his then-wife Amber Heard during a three-day blackout in Australia, then in a later attack dragged her by her hair, pulling out chunks, Heard's attorney said during opening statements Tuesday of the trial in which a jury will determine whether Heard was telling the truth when she said she was a victim of domestic violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!. Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s friend ejected as witness as she admits watching clips of defamation trial

A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is herself a close friend of the actor’s, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.She answered questions about Depp’s drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Trial Hears LAPD Officer Proclaim Amber Heard Not “A Victim Of Domestic Violence”; Psychologist Queried Over Evaluation Of ‘Aquaman’ Star

Click here to read the full article. What actually went down at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s downtown LA penthouse six years ago was back in the spotlight today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. With Depp, Heard, the jury and everyone else in the packed Virginia courtroom watching the video monitors, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz bluntly said that “I did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence.” Under questioning by the defense team, the March 21021 deposition showed the 12-year LAPD vet detailing her experience entering and observing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Gossip#The Washington Post#Tiktok#Milani Cosmetics
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Ms Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Getting Cross-Examined By Amber Heard’s Team, Johnny Depp Admits To Doing Drugs With Marilyn Manson And More

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in the midst of a legal battle for years, but things have really stepped up in recent weeks. The U.S. defamation trial has officially begun, with Depp himself testifying for several days about his experience with the Aquaman actress. While getting cross-examined by Heard’s team, Depp admitted to doing drugs with Marilyn Manson and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Amber Heard fights back tears as court is shown video of Johnny Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’

Amber Heard fought back tears as a court was shown video she secretly filmed of Johnny Depp “assaulting cabinets” during an argument.Ms Heard appeared emotional as she watched the footage of Mr Depp smashing up a kitchen at his home in West Hollywood, California, while the former couple were married.As the video was played in the Virginia courtroom, where the couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial is being contested, Ms Heard closed her eyes and looked down.It was played as Mr Depp was questioned under cross-examination by Ms Heard’s lawyer at the end of the trial’s second week.In the video,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Psychologist hired by Johnny Depp asks Amber Heard lawyer to stop talking about muffins

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate Amber Heard got into a bizarre exchange about muffins with the latter actor’s lawyer in court on Tuesday. Dr Shannon Curry indicated that she wanted to “stop talking about muffins” after Ms Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft questioned her about her husband buying baked goods for Ms Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

626K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy