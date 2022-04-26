Here's Where You Can Get The Best Burger In Georgia

Photo: Getty Images

Where’s the beef?

Apparently, it's in Georgia. It is no secret that Southerners enjoy a good classic burger, as there are plenty of all-American restaurants sprinkled throughout the state. With a burger joint around every corner, how does one pick the best of the best?

According to a list put together by Thrillist , NFA Burger came out on top of 15 other popular burger joints in Atlanta because of the classic nature of its burger that cannot be beat. This classic all-American burger is enough to make your mouth water, especially when it is paired with tots. The NFA Burger is smashed and packed with seasoning. It has also won multiple People’s Choice Awards.

Here is what Thrillist said about NFA Burger:

"Yes, these burgers are found in a Dunwoody gas station and that’s exactly why you need to go. Owner Billy Kramer and his team don’t allow you much flexibility. There’s one burger option: The classic burger. It’s a double patty with pickles, American cheese, and “sassy sauce” on a potato roll. There’s a single patty kids option if you’re not that hungry, and you might want to keep an eye out for specials. Don’t forget a side of tots."

For the rest of the list visit thrillist.com .