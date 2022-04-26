Netflix Nabs YA Romancer ‘The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight’

Netflix has picked up the global rights to YA romance film The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.

The feature is from ACE Entertainment, the producers of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise. Haley Lu Richardson , Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil , Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher and Sally Phillips will star in the romancer, with Vanessa Caswill directing a script by Katie Lovejoy.

Lovejoy ( To All the Boys: Always and Forever ) penned the screenplay based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith. The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight sees strangers Hadley and Oliver begin to fall for each other on their flight from New York to London, only to face misfortune or fate as they separate on landing.

The probability of ever finding each other again seems impossible, but love — and London — may have a way of defying the odds. The latest franchise pic continues a partnership between Netflix and ACE, who produced the streamer’s upcoming YA feature Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between, as well all three films in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.

Matt Kaplan is producing the feature through his ACE Entertainment shingle, with Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen and Aubrey Bendix overseeing the project.

