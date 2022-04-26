ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Majority of Americans, including 3 out of 4 children, have had Covid-19, CDC finds

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3AQk_0fKvO1MJ00

A majority of Americans have had Covid-19 , including roughly 75 per cent of children and about 60 per cent of adults, according to newly released data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The federal agency’s reporting based on blood test data finds that roughly 189 million Americans had Covid-19 by end of February 2022, following the emergence of the more-contagious Omicron variant that has fuelled a new wave of coronavirus infections over the last several months.

Before its emergence, roughly one-third of Americans had been infected with Covid-19. That rate has now climbed to 60 per cent. Officials stress that Americans should not assume they have protections against the virus after they are infected and continue to urge eligible people to get vaccinated.

The largest increases in infections were among Americans with the lowest levels of vaccination rates, with spikes in children through age 17. Roughly 58 million children have been infected with Covid-19, according to the CDC .

Newly appointed White House Covid-19 response coordinator Dr Ashish Jha has urged Congress to pass legislation with expanded funding for testing and treatment as well as future vaccine development.

“So far, Congress has not stepped up to provide the funds needed for our most urgent needs,” he told reporters at the White House on 26 April.

He suggested that drug treatment and advancements in vaccines later this year that would be more effective against severe disease will not be available without that funding.

“None of us can predict with any certainty where this virus is going,” he said. “All we can do is prepare, and that’s what we need Congress to do is to help us prepare and be ready for whatever eventuality comes.”

The White House intends to expand the number of pharmacy sites that can order antiviral medication Paxlovid as well as “test to treat” sites where people can be connected to no-cost prescription drug treatment if they test positive for Covid-19, though “all of this requires funding from Congress,” Dr Jha said.

He also shot down arguments that the US should pursue a “domestic-only approach to a global pandemic” as President Joe Biden’s administration commits to donating 1.2 billion vaccine doses globally.

“That’s not a thing,” he said. “You can’t do that. If we’re gonna fight a global pandemic, we have to have a global approach.”

Dr Jha said the US is at an “infection point” in the public health crisis, which has killed nearly 1 million Americans as it enters its third year. Confirmed infections are rising – a seven-day average has climbed to roughly 44,000 daily infections, up from about 38,000 two weeks ago, according to CDC data.

New hospital admissions continue to fluctuate – roughly 1,600 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised every day – and average daily deaths continue to decline, with roughly 300 people dying from the virus daily.

Roughly 78 per cent of eligible Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, but only 46 per cent have received both doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccine or single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in addition to a third “booster” dose, according to the CDC.

Despite the prevalence of disease and more-contagious variants, state and local governments have relaxed nearly all pandemic health restrictions, including mask guidance and proof of vaccinations.

A federal order covering all public transit – one of the last pieces of pandemic-era public health protections, covering requiring travellers to wear masks for airline travel and on subway trains, buses, taxis, app-based rides and at transit hubs like airports, ferry terminals, subway stations and ports – was overturned by a federal judge earlier this month.

The CDC continues to recommend that people traveling on public transit wear face coverings to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, and several public transit agencies at the local level – including New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority, which serves roughly 3 million daily passengers – have kept their mask requirements in place.

The US Department of Justice has filed an appeal to block the US District Court ruling.

The CDC’s latest data also comes as Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19, among a wave of high-profile cases impacting officials in Washington DC, including dozens who attended a Gridiron Club Dinner.

The White House does not currently intend to change its current Covid-19 protocols, according to press secretary Jen Psaki.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

US probably WON'T suffer another huge COVID surge similar to China's because so many Americans have natural immunity, experts say: Daily cases remain around 30,000 and deaths drop 24% over the past week

Experts say the US is unlikely to experience yet another COVID surge similar to the current infection spike being recorded in China because so many Americans have immunity to the virus, as cases and deaths plummet. Experts from top public health schools in the U.S. told CNN that residents of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Washington Dc#Covid#Public Transit#The Us#Omicron#The White House
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ars Technica

As gonorrhea becomes untreatable, a repurposed vaccine may prevent it

An existing vaccine that prevents meningococcal disease may also be up to 40 percent effective at preventing gonorrhea infections, which are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, with some strains completely incurable. This discovery is according to a series of studies and commentaries published Tuesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Though...
HEALTH
People

Nearly 60% of Americans — and 3 in 4 Kids — Have Now Had COVID, CDC Says

Back in December, before the omicron variant swept through the country, slightly over a third of Americans had been infected with COVID-19. But just two months later, after the highly contagious variant led to thousands of new cases, most Americans had been infected at least once, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control found.
KIDS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

626K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy