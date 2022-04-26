ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andrew Woolfolk, Saxophonist From Earth, Wind & Fire, Dead At 71

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8GhH_0fKvNtSj00

Click here to read the full article.

Andrew Woolfolk, the longtime saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, died on Sunday (April 24) at the age of 71. Woolfolk’s tragic death was confirmed by EWF lead singer Philip Bailey on Instagram. Though the sax player’s cause of death is not public knowledge, his bandmate revealed he had been sick for quite some time.

Bailey reflected in his Instagram post, “I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and band mates. Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today, after being ill of over 6 years. He has Transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living. Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling. Booski…  I’ll see you on the other side, my friend.”

More from VIBE.com
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Philip J. Bailey (@philipbaileyewf)

Woolfolk was born on Oct. 11, 1950, in Texas. He met Bailey after moving to Colorado, where he was raised. He studied saxophone under jazz legend Joe Henderson while living in New York City and was considering a career in banking when Bailey tapped him to join EWF in 1973. Woolfolk replaced Ronnie Laws.

His first record with the band was for their first platinum-selling album, 1973’s Head to the Sky. This sparked a string of successes as they continued with 1974’s Open Your Eyes —for which a Rolling Stone review hailed Woolfolk’s “fluent soprano sax”—and 1975’s That’s the Way of the World, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Their hit single, “Shining Star,” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group continued to thrive for a decade before their hiatus beginning in 1983, which followed the release of their Electric Universe album.

During the late ’70s, Woolfolk began to play for other artists including Deniece Williams, Phil Collins, and Valerie Carter, before joining Bailey for his solo releases: 1984’s The Wonders of His Love and 1986’s Triumph. The latter of which won a Grammy for Best Male Gospel Performance. He reunited with EWF in 1987 and stayed with them until 1993. In 2000, Woolfolk was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Earth, Wind & Fire.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Woolfolk family and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Comments / 5

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Vibe

Roderick “Pooh” Clark Of R&B Group, Hi-Five, Dead At 49

Click here to read the full article. Roderick Clark, known formally as Pooh, a singer from the ’90s R&B group, Hi-Five, died at the age of 49 this past Sunday (April 17). Clark’s death was confirmed on the group’s official Instagram and fellow bandmate, Marcus Sanders. A cause of death was not disclosed. Sanders wrote on Facebook, “Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark Feb 27, 1973- April 17, 2022 Rest In Peace My Brother,” alongside a video of himself and Clark.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Spins Blocks With Fivio Foreign In "We Go Up" Music VideoKelly Rowland To Play Marsai Martin's Mother In New Film...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Carter
Person
Philip Bailey
Person
Deniece Williams
Person
Andrew Woolfolk
Person
Andrew Paul
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Joe Henderson
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Saxophonist#Earth Wind Fire#Ewf#High School#Transitioned#The Land Of The Living#Nba#Wind Fire
Vibe

New Edition’s Michael Bivins Named Creative Director Of Harlem Festival Of Culture

Click here to read the full article. Michael Bivins of legendary R&B groups, New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, has been appointed creative director of the new Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC). Inspired by Summer of Soul (… Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the new outdoor experience was founded by Musa Jackson, Nikoa Evans, and Yvonne McNair. Set to debut in 2023, HFC will be held annually on the same grounds as the original Harlem Cultural Festival. Bivins will oversee ideation and strategic initiatives to ensure longevity.More from VIBE.comIsley Brothers Join Janet...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Guitar Shorty Cause of Death Tragic: Blues Guitarist Dead at 87

Guitar Shorty, a musician, popularly known for influencing scores of blues players, including the iconic Jimi Hendrix, has passed away at the age of 87. According to Guitar World, his representatives at Alligator confirmed his death. On Wednesday, the musician died of "natural causes" at his home in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson dies at 27 as his family shares that they are are 'heartbroken and devastated' by his passing

Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson died on Wednesday at the age of 27. A cause of death for the beauty mogul and CEO of AJ Crimson Beauty has not yet been revealed. His family confirmed his passing in a statement to ET: 'We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership.'
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy