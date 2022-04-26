ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown Says His Next Rap Album Will Only Feature Athletes

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335JpA_0fKvNoIK00

Click here to read the full article.

Antonio Brown may be fresh off the release of his debut album, Paradigm , which finds the former NFL wideout-turned-rapper flexing his talents alongside stars like DaBaby, Young Thug, Fivio Foreign, and Keyshia Cole. But he’s already preparing for a follow-up effort, which AB says will see him taking a different approach in terms of collaborators.

During a run-in with TMZ , Brown revealed his intention to use his next album as a platform for other athletes with aspirations of showcasing their artistry. “We want to give every athlete a chance to be creative,” Brown said, noting that his next album will solely feature athletes and will be in stark contrast to Paradigm , which boasted a star-studded list of rap and R&B acts. “We just want to give premier athletes the opportunity to express themselves, be themselves. I know a lot of players that do it on their own that may not put it out.”

More from VIBE.com

When the interviewer makes a comparison between AB’s aspirations to merge the sports and Hip-Hop worlds with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s own successful run as a rapper, the former All-Pro is in full agreement with the assessment. “Absolutely,” Brown says in response. “Shaq was the only athlete that made a successful album that actually went platinum. And he still was a great player. He changed the fact of athletes being one-dimensional.”

Read our review of AB’s Paradigm album here .

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Praises Ex-Wife Shaunie O'Neal, Blames Himself For Divorce: "It Was All Me"

They have one of the healthiest co-parenting relationships in the entertainment industry and haven't been shy about speaking openly about the missteps that occurred during their marriage. Shaquille O'Neal and ex-wife Shaunie were married in 2002 and divorced in 2011, and in a recent chat with The Pivot Podcast, he admitted that the demise of the union was his fault.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Antonio Brown Releases Debut Rap Album, ‘Paradigm,’ But Is It Any Good?

Click here to read the full article. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown takes his foray into the music world to the next level with the release of his debut album, Paradigm. An 11-track effort, the album includes a variety of blockbuster features and beats from some of the hottest producers in the game. But we know the question most Hip-Hop fans are asking: “Is the music any good?” Upon spinning the project, you immediately get the sense that AB’s relationship with Kanye West has paid dividends, both in regards to the cohesiveness of the album and the costars that pop...
NFL
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Young Thug
Person
Keyshia Cole
The Spun

Sports Fans Send Condolences To ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt

On Wednesday afternoon, beloved ESPN host Scott Van Pelt revealed that his dog, Otis, passed away. “Crushed to share that we had to say goodbye to Otis The Dog,” he said in a post on Twitter. “Truly the most special friendship and bond of my entire lifetime. He was an absolute King. Love on your good boys and good girls with all your might – every day that you can. There aren’t ever enough of them.”
PETS
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Super Bowl Lvi#Ab#Tmz#Donda Sports
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
hypebeast.com

Rick Ross Shows Off His New Tank With Louis Vuitton Seats

Ahead of the Rick Ross Car Show, Rick Ross took to Instagram to share his latest pick-up. Joining the vehicles the rapper has recently added to his arsenal is a massive camouflage tank. Set to be on display at the event held at Rick Ross’ Georgia residence, the armored fighting...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Reignites Yung Miami Romance Rumors With City Girls Coachella Shoutout

The gossip regarding whether or not Diddy and Yung Miami has kicked up a notch. The Hip Hop pair have ducked and dodged rumors of an alleged romance for months, but every so often, they give just enough of a hint to the public that causes their fans to run wild with rumors. Today, tens of thousands of people descended upon a California desert to celebrate Coachella, and social media timelines have been overrun with clips of performances and festival moments.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy