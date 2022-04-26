District Provides Emergency Shelter After Snow Storm

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cayuga; Ontario; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in western New York Northern Cayuga County in central New York Northeastern Ontario County in western New York * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ontario to near Bristol, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Geneva, Canandaigua, Fair Haven, Newark, Williamson, Marion, Lyons, Palmyra, Clifton Springs and Clyde. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 43 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO