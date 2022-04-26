ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

District Provides Emergency Shelter After Snow Storm

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Mount Markham Central School District closed last Tuesday during the State of the Emergency in Herkimer County, staff members quickly pivoted to help out. The gymnasium of the Mount Markham Middle School opened to anyone needing a place to...

www.watervilletimes.com

94.3 Lite FM

New York State Prepares For ‘Severe Weather’

Top New York officials are worried because "severe weather events are becoming more common in New York." On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week "Severe Weather Awareness Week" to highlight the seasonal dangers of flooding, tornadoes, and thunderstorms during the spring and summer months in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Ontario, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cayuga; Ontario; Wayne The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in western New York Northern Cayuga County in central New York Northeastern Ontario County in western New York * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ontario to near Bristol, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Geneva, Canandaigua, Fair Haven, Newark, Williamson, Marion, Lyons, Palmyra, Clifton Springs and Clyde. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 43 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Code Blue season ends with more than 150 still looking for housing

ITHACA, N.Y.—Code Blue, the program in place in Tompkins County to house homeless individuals during the bitter cold winter months, ended its official guaranteed season on April 15 for the year, though New York State sees a few left over cold, snowy days and nights throughout the early spring. At a Health and Human Services Committee meeting toward the end of March, it was reported that there were more than 150 individuals who were utilizing the Code Blue program.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

