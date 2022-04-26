ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB teams allowed to carry 14 pitchers through May 29

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher for most of May. MLB and the union said...

www.foxsports.com

The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Is it time for MLB to create an umpire appeal system?

It’s time for a change in Major League Baseball. When it comes to "change," however, baseball doesn’t historically move very quickly. It often takes a while for the sport to adjust and adapt with the times. The time has come, though, for MLB to make some changes when...
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Ties Unique MLB Historical Mark

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is one of the best hitting catchers in the game of baseball today. His power is a huge complement to a team that already has Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Cody Bellinger in its lineup. Aside from sharing a name with an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets Stars Call Out MLB Over Baseballs

The New York Mets are sick and tired of getting hit by pitches. They lead all of Major League Baseball in hit batsmen to start the 2022 season. Last night, three Mets players were hit by pitches during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, those being Dominic Smith, Pete Alonso, and Starling Marte.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Report: Texans exploring trade to acquire another top-10 pick

The Houston Texans are exploring a trade to obtain a second top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans hold the No. 3 and No. 13 selections ahead of Thursday's first round. If the right player is available, the AFC South club is prepared to move its No. 13 pick to acquire the prospect, Schefter reports.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros Wednesday

LINE: Astros -130, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Texas is 2-6 at home and 6-11 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .295 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL. Houston has gone 2-4 at home...
HOUSTON, TX
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles to promote No. 9 prospect Kyle Bradish, centerpiece of Dylan Bundy trade, to start Friday vs. Red Sox

The Orioles will promote right-hander Kyle Bradish, their most major league-ready pitching prospect, to start Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards, two sources with direct knowledge of the team’s plans confirmed to The Baltimore Sun. Bradish, 25, was one of four right-handed pitching prospects Baltimore acquired in December 2019 when it traded former first-round draft pick Dylan ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Mets To Meet With MLB Executive Regarding Hit By Pitch, Baseball Grip Issues

The Mets will get the sit down they've been looking for with Major League Baseball. Prior to the Mets' series opener with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday, the team will meet with MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword regarding their hit by pitch and baseball grip issues, as sources confirmed to Inside the Mets. This news was first reported by Newsday.
MLB
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially here, and all eyes are on Las Vegas, where 32 players will become first-round draft choices Thursday night. Follow every pick live here and get immediate reaction from FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, who will be grading every choice. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars:...
NFL
Yardbarker

MLB outfielder Jon Jay retires at age 37

According to the Athletic on Wednesday, veteran outfielder Jon Jay of Miami, Florida has retired from Major League Baseball at age 37. Jay played 12 seasons of MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels from 2010 to 2021.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

What's behind Kyle Wright's sudden breakout for Braves?

As the Braves marched into 2022 on their quest to repeat as World Series champs, much of the focus was on two storylines: 1) Atlanta's decision to let franchise icon Freddie Freeman walk in free agency in favor of trading for fellow first-base star Matt Olson, and 2) superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.'s much-anticipated return from ACL injury.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

The best baseball players born on April 27

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for April 27:. A scroll over to Hornsby’s Baseball-Reference page reveals a whole lot of bold, meaning he led the league in many statistical categories over the years. Arguably the best right-handed hitter of his era, Hornsby hit over .400 four times over his 23-year career and had a career mark of .358, the highest in NL history, which helped him to a whopping seven batting titles. But he could hit for power, too, leading the Majors in homers twice. He also won two National League MVP Awards, one each with the Cardinals and Cubs. And to top it off, "Rajah" won a World Series title with St. Louis in 1926 and was a Hall of Fame selection in ’42. His 127.3 wins above replacement, per Baseball-Reference, are ninth-most all time.
MLB
FOX Sports

Cardinals bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2

LINE: Cardinals -185, Diamondbacks +156; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0. St. Louis has a 4-3 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Taylor Ward Had A Historic Night To Match An MLB Legend

The Los Angeles Angels are shaping up to be a fun team to watch in 2022. This team has young talent on their roster and also features perhaps the best two players in all of baseball, those being Mike Trout and two-way star Shohei Ohtani. But the Angels may have...
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Petition signed by over 1,000 minor league players asks MLB for spring training pay

More than 1,000 minor league baseball players have signed a petition requesting that Major League Baseball teams provide players with payment for spring training. The petition -- organized by Advocates for Minor Leaguers and submitted to MLB on Thursday -- follows a federal court ruling in March that said minor leaguers are year-round employees and also found that MLB violated Arizona state minimum wage laws and is liable for triple damages.
MLB

