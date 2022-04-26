ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

These 40 Celebrity Couples Eloped

By Charlotte Chilton
Harper's Bazaar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it was for privacy reasons, a rush of spontaneity or just plain not wanting to...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Climax

You might have been with someone for a while, and the two of you may already know a lot about each other and have bonded. Your families and friends may be used to seeing the two of you together, and you might have already experienced several things as a couple. However, you might feel like you are at the climax in your relationship, and though you are ready to take the next step, your partner might be hesitant. So, what do you do if your partner is hesitant about taking the next step in your relationship? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Wedding
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Tracey Folly

My husband didn't buy me a nice engagement ring because he was broke

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My ring was cheap, ugly, and I hated it. I thought it made me look cheap, and it made my husband look like he didn't care enough to buy me something better. The ring was too skimpy, and I felt like it drew too much negative attention to my hand.
Harper's Bazaar

Amal Clooney Is Still Inspiring Us to Get Dressed for the Office

Dressing for the office can be a drab, sullen affair—especially after getting a taste of the work-from-home (and in your sweats) life. As so many struggle to find style inspiration, Amal Clooney is breathing new life into the nine-to-five. Today, the human rights lawyer was photographed walking about New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Internet Urges Woman to Ditch Friend Who Brought Along No Money for Vacation

Going on vacation can get really pricey, really fast. Now if you're someone with a salary that allows you to not only live and save comfortably and you don't have a side or weekend hustle to pull in some extra cash, then the idea of a vacation for a few days doesn't really hurt your wallet. You're getting paid what you get paid and you've got days off that you can use to have some time to yourself and your family/loved ones.
INTERNET
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Falling Asleep on Your Partner

You might be in a relationship with someone that you love and care about. However, the two of you might find that by the time you get to spend time together, both of you are tired. So, what do you do if you and your partner are too tired to do anything together? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy