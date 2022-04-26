ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Henry Buys Ownership Stake in MLS Team

By Mason Woods
Former Alabama star and current Tennessee Titans running back Derick Henry is officially a part owner in one of the newest expansion teams for the MLS, Nashville SC, joining Hollywood superstar Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, as minority owners. Henry, with his latest investment, becomes just the...

NFL Analysis Network

This Falcons-Titans Trade Sends AJ Brown To Atlanta

The 2019 NFL Draft class has been a topic of discussion recently because the deadline for fifth-year options is rapidly approaching. There has also been a lot of talk about what will happen with the group of second-round wide receivers. Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown is a name to keep a close eye on and the Atlanta Falcons might have interest in making a deal.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

A.J. Brown blames Titans after trade to Eagles: 'I wanted to stay'

Wide receiver A.J. Brown insists that the trade sending him from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles is not on his shoulders. "This wasn't my fault," Brown told ESPN's Turron Davenport. "I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn't even $20 million a year."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

What A.J. Brown will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade at the NFL draft Thursday night, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick. The Eagles also extended Brown’s rookie contract. According to Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane, Brown and the Eagles agreed to […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
FOX Sports

Eagles acquire A.J. Brown from Titans in draft-night deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired some immediate help for young quarterback Jalen Hurts, swinging a trade for veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles gave the Titans the 18th overall selection and a third-rounder (No. 101) for Brown, a 2020 Pro Bowl pick who has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
105.1 The Block

Evan Neal Drafted No. 7 Overall By the New York Giants

The New York Giants drafted former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Neal is the first Alabama player to be selected in the draft this year, and has kept the trend of the school having a player drafted inside the top 10 going for a fourth straight year, with 2019 having Quinnen Williams, 2020 having Tua Tagovailoa and Jedrick Wills and 2021 having Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Surtain II and DeVonta Smith all going within their respective drafts' top 10s. He also brings the school's total number of years of having at least one first round draft pick to 14 straight, which ties the Miami Hurricanes (1995-2008) for the NFL record of most straight years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

In A Few Hours You Will Be A Multi-Millionaire

That's gotta be the craziest, best, most surreal feeling in the history of feelings. The 2022 NFL Draft is a few hours away. It's in Las Vegas this year. Evan Neal, Jameson Williams, John Metchie III, Christian Harris and Phidarian Mathis are about to go from ramen noodles in Tuscaloosa to prime rib at the Ritz-Carlton in Beverly Hills.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fantasypros.com

A.J. Brown traded to the Eagles

According to Adam Schefter, Titans WR A.J. Brown has been traded to the Eagles. (Adam Schefter) On Thursday, the Eagles traded for Titans WR A.J. Brown. The team moved their picks 18 and 101 for the veteran WR to add him to a room filled with Devonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, and Dallas Goedert. The move corresponds with a four-year, $100 million extension that Brown will sign with the Eagles. The Titans used pick 18 to select Treylon Burks from Arkansas to help replace the veteran WR. Last year with both Brown and Julio Jones off the field, QB Ryan Tannehill averaged only 5.5 yards per attempt on dropbacks. He and the Titans' offense take a major step back as well as Brown himself. With a rushing QB in Jalen Hurts at the helm, Brown figures to remain a low-end WR1 while cutting into Devonta Smith's work. He should find himself as a low-end flex option in PPR leagues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
