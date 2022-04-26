RenaGilman

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
With the Green Bay Packers looking to add a speedster for Aaron Rodgers, Ohio State’s Chris Olave would make a ton of sense. The big day is here and Green Bay Packers fans can’t wait to see who general Brian Gutekunst and the front office take in the first round of the NFL Draft. Could a stud wideout be on the way for signal-caller Aaron Rodgers? That’s the expectation.
The Green Bay Packers have been dealing with a lot of issues lately surrounding their offense. So the last thing they want is Randall Cobb shaking things up. But that’s exactly what the Pro Bowler did today. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Cobb made the classic wide receiver move...
Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
Following the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers will no doubt be on the lookout for incoming wide receiver talent in this week’s draft. According to Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst, Aaron Rodgers will be “heavily involved” in the Packers’...
Earlier this week, trade rumors surfaced involving Darren Waller, suggesting the Las Vegas Raiders could trade the star tight end to the Green Bay Packers. However, a trade will not be happening. Waller said today that the Raiders told him he will not be traded. “They said that’s not a...
There have been no shortage of trade rumors and scenarios this offseason. We have even seen some blockbuster deals, including the one that sent Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to Las Vegas Raiders. There may be more on the way involving current players as Deebo Samuel has reportedly demanded a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Still others involve draft picks that will move teams up and down the picking order. NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund believes that the Packers and New York Giants will agree on a trade that will give the Packers the seventh overall pick in the Draft.
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst explained why he didn’t select a wide receiver in the first round to replace Davante Adams. The Packers haven’t drafted a wide receiver in the first round for 20 straight years, an astounding accomplishment for a team that has featured two of the best quarterbacks in the history of football — Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.
The Green Bay Packers have been in the market for a receiver all off-season. They lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason but brought in Sammy Watkins last week. It was announced that the Giants might be trying to trade former first-round pick Kardarius Toney but reports came out today of them trying to move a receiver the Packers should do their homework on. This is why the Packers SHOULD trade for Darius Slayton.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Thursday that he decided to return to the Green Bay Packers believing he would still have All-Pro receiver Davante Adams as a teammate for the upcoming season. The Packers announced on March 15 that Rodgers had agreed to a contract extension....
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was "surprised" by the team trading former receiver Davante Adams this offseason, in his first public comments since signing a three-year, $150 million extension and the trade of his No. 1 wide receiver. Speaking during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show,"...
The Green Bay Packers have selected LE Quay Walker, Georgia. After a massive first round involving wide receivers: WR Drake London (drafted ATL), WR Garrett Wilson (drafted NYJ), WR Chris Olave (drafted NO), WR Jameson Williams (drafted DET), WR Marquise Brown (traded AZ), WR Jahan Dotson (drafted WAS), WR AJ Brown (traded PHI), WR Treylon Burks (drafted TEN) the Packers wound up with one of the best LBs in the draft.
