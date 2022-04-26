RenaGilman

There have been no shortage of trade rumors and scenarios this offseason. We have even seen some blockbuster deals, including the one that sent Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers to Las Vegas Raiders. There may be more on the way involving current players as Deebo Samuel has reportedly demanded a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Still others involve draft picks that will move teams up and down the picking order. NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund believes that the Packers and New York Giants will agree on a trade that will give the Packers the seventh overall pick in the Draft.

