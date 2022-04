Chippewa Falls, WI (KROC-AM News) - Chippewa Falls police are reporting an arrest in connection with the death of Lily Peters,. Matthew Kelm is the Police Chief for the western Wisconsin community and called a news conference this evening to announce a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody. He also indicated the suspect is not a stranger and was known to the 10-year-old victim. Kelm also stated that it does not appear there is any danger to the public in relation to the tragic case.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO