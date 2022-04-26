Buffalo Bills pick up defensive tackle Ed Oliver's fifth year option

Remember earlier this year when this story came out? One couple from West Seneca used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to get into the Buffalo Bills game when Erie County required the vaccine to enter into the game. They had used the fake vaccine card and got in, even though, Erie County said that they were having officials throughout the stadium double-check cards. There were, in fact, vaccine card checkers who would randomly pick people to check their vaccine cards, but the couple who used the fake ones obviously got by and did not get checked.

