Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Bills pick up defensive tackle Ed Oliver's fifth year option

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — After a breakout season in 2021, the Buffalo Bills will exercise the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Ed Oliver's contract, the team announced on Tuesday. Oliver...

www.wgrz.com

thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
Syracuse.com

‘Rich get richer’ as Buffalo Bills select Kaiir Elam (National reactions)

The Buffalo Bills got aggressive on Thursday night when there was suddenly only one player remaining on their big board with a true first round grade. Jumping up from No. 25 to No. 23, the Bills selected Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam. Elam, a top-30 visitor, could start opposite Dane Jackson early in the season while Tre’Davious White recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered on Thanksgiving night. If White is ready for Week 1, Elam and Jackson will battle it out for the team’s No. 2 job.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
WGRZ TV

What Bills fans should expect in the NFL draft this year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thursday night is the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Buffalo Bills have the 25th overall pick. Although many expect Bills general manager Brandon Beane to go with a cornerback, I think it would be wise to expect the unexpected, especially given Beane's track record.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning honors late teammate Demaryius Thomas

The NFL world was saddened in December when it was learned that former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had passed away at the age of 33. Thomas spent the majority of his career with the Denver Broncos, winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016. A five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, Thomas had retired after playing for the New York Jets in 2019. He finished his career as the Broncos’ second-leading receiver of all time.
DENVER, CO
WGRZ TV

Georgia's Walker goes No. 1 in NFL draft; 1 QB, 6 WRs selected in 1st round

LAS VEGAS — Edge rusher Travon Walker of national champion Georgia, a dynamic playmaker combining speed and athleticism, is the first overall pick in the NFL draft by Jacksonville. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Walker, who has some raw elements to his game but an extremely high ceiling for his skills,...
NFL
WGRZ TV

Bills trade up for Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam at No. 23

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have drafted Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (pronounced Kai-ear Ee-Lam). The Bills need depth at the corner position with the departure of Levi Wallace and Tre'Davious White still out recovering from an ACL tear. For Elam, The Bills traded their No. 25 and...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Patriots Have Re-Signed Veteran Free Agent

The New England Patriots bolstered their defensive line on Wednesday, re-signing nose tackle Carl Davis. Davis appeared in all 17 games for New England in 2021, making four starts. He recorded 19 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit. He began his tenure with the Patriots during the 2020 season...
NFL
WIBC.com

NFL Draft Reaction: A Run on WR & Could The Colts Actually Go QB?

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and while the Indianapolis Colts didn’t have a first round pick they still seemingly came out ahead as the Tennessee Titans sent wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, there was only one quarterback selected in the first 32 picks (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers), a slew of wide receivers went off the board and it was the first draft in 31 years where no offensive player was selected in the first five picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Couple Using Fake Vaccine Cards Banned From Buffalo Bills Forever

Remember earlier this year when this story came out? One couple from West Seneca used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to get into the Buffalo Bills game when Erie County required the vaccine to enter into the game. They had used the fake vaccine card and got in, even though, Erie County said that they were having officials throughout the stadium double-check cards. There were, in fact, vaccine card checkers who would randomly pick people to check their vaccine cards, but the couple who used the fake ones obviously got by and did not get checked.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Darius Philon visits Colts

The Colts hosted defensive tackle Darius Philon on a free agent visit Wednesday. Philon recently visited the Raiders, whom he played for last season under now-Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Philon, 28, had not played in the NFL since 2018 when he saw action in 11 games with the Raiders...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

