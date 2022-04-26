ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

How Madison Cawthorn Could Avoid Charges After Another Airport Gun Incident

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Mr. Cawthorn stated that the firearm was his and he was cooperative with the CMPD officers," police said on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Police#Tsa#North Carolina#Republican#Twitter#Cmpd#Newsweek#Wlos Tv
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Cause of death revealed for doctor who went missing during Wisconsin hike

A doctor who went missing after going for a hike in northern Wisconsin died after the ground beneath her collapsed, dropping her on to the banks below. The body of Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, was discovered Sunday, April 3 at approximately 11:25 a.m. near the Potato River Falls in northern Wisconsin, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office. Nobody had heard from her since March 26, when she indicated she'd reached Potato River Falls.
WISCONSIN STATE
Narcity USA

A Woman Who Was Duct-Taped Into Her Airline Seat Just Got A Record Fine For Being A 'Jerk'

A U.S. woman has been handed a record-setting fine for her out-of-control antics on an American Airlines flight last year, when she had to be duct-taped into her seat. The woman reportedly attacked and bit a flight attendant after demanding to be let off the plane and even tried to open a door mid-flight, the New York Post reports. Video showing her duct-taped in place after the incident spread widely on TikTok at the time.
DALLAS, TX
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
903K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy