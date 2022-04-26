San Francisco Man, 25, Dies After Fall In Closed Trail At Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – A 25-year-old San Francisco man has died after he was found unresponsive in a closed-off trail at Palisades Tahoe over the weekend.

Resort officials say, on Saturday afternoon, they got a report of an injured skier on the Sunnyside Trail.

Ski Patrol responded and found an unresponsive man. He was rushed by ambulance to Tahoe Forest Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Palisades officials say the man’s official cause of death is still under investigation, but they note that he was not wearing a helmet and appears to have suffered head trauma during a fall.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve identified the skier as a 25-year-old San Francisco man, but his name is not being released until they can make a next of kin notification.